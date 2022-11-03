Wall Street still prey to sell-offs after the Wall Street thuds suffered on the eve, on Fed Day. At about 3 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones falls 282 points (-0.88%), the S&P falls by 1.28 %, the Nasdaq loses 1.68%.

Yesterday the Dow Jones fell by 505.44 (-1.55%) points, to 32,147.76 points; the S&P 500 slipped 2.50% to 3,759.69 points, while the Nasdaq dropped a whopping 3.36% to 10,524.80.

A real bloodbath, on the day when the FOMC, the Fed’s monetary policy arm, raised rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time, taking them from the range between 3% and 3.25. % to the new range between 3.75% and 4%, a record value since 2008.

The sales also hit US Treasuries, and the US government bond market is still under pressure, after initial post-announcement rate purchases fueled by the possibility that the US central bank considers less aggressive hikes:

“The time to slow down the pace of (rate) hikes may come at the next meeting or the next,” Powell said. Of this moment, he specified the helmsman of the Fed, “will be discussed in the next meeting”.

But Powell also said that “the consumer price index (CPI) and labor market data” suggest that the “terminal rate will be higher than previously expected.” And that, in summary, it would be “premature” to talk about a pause in the rate rise phase.

Among other things, the chairman of the Federal Reserve does not even believe that the rate hikes were excessive:

“I am happy that we have moved as fast as we have done – he said, recalling that, since March, rates have been raised by 3.75 percentage points – and I do not think we have raised rates excessively” . Indeed: “we still have work to do”.

It was the phrase about the higher-than-expected terminal rate, in particular, that drowned the sentiment of operators, who are now pricing in a scenario of “higher for longer” rates, ie higher rates for a longer period of time.

Expectations for the final level of US rates have jumped to over 5%.

This prospect, which is accompanied by that of a recession in the United States, has triggered sales on the markets, which do not stop.

Unleashed disposals continue to hit Treasuries, with 10-year rates flying 14 basis points to 4.199% and 2-year rates, those most sensitive to Fed monetary policy decisions, soaring 16 basis points at 4, 73%, a new record since 2007.

Among other things, the same number one of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, spoke today, warning that “a recession will not be enough to control inflation”, and who added that “we must pay attention to the contagious effects of Fed policy” .

At this point, investors’ attention shifts to tomorrow, when the US employment report for October will be released.

Economists forecast growth in new jobs of 205,000, compared to the 263,000 payroll increase in September.