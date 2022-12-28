Malick Diop felt that something was changing on Wall Street. He had joined Morgan Stanley in the dark days of 2009, when the big banks were trying to pay off taxpayer bailouts and deflect public fury. But four years later, the ire was subsiding and ambition was the order of the day for Wall Street banks.

“For the first time, work and career were not defined by the context of the financial crisis,” Diop said. “Now we are past it. And now it’s time for new business.” As a Bloomberg article reports, in the years since, his ascension to CEO has ushered in a new boom, helping to orchestrate a multibillion-dollar deal with SoftBank Group, whose breakneck investments defined an era and then closed a huge SPAC merger at the height of that run.

Diop didn’t know it, but he was playing a small role in a jaw-dropping moment, ie the first trillion-dollar decade for the six giants of US banking.

It’s not about $1 trillion in total revenue, but of pure profit. Such a haul didn’t seem possible until the turn of the decade, when Wall Street was the target of a global protest movement and politicians on both sides were feverish about bailouts or aiming to dismantle too-big-to-fail lenders.

Instead they have ballooned, outpacing American companies so noticeably that JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and even the limping Wells Fargo & C.or. they’re on track to make more profits over those 10 years than all but a few publicly traded U.S. companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. e Morgan Stanley they are not very far apart. And together the six companies are poised to earn even more next year.

While worldwide attention was focused on the riches minted by Silicon Valley, the banks were gaining traction.

There is no single way to explain how they did it: Volatility has boosted Wall Street’s earnings, investment bankers like Diop rode the transaction boom and Donald Trump boosted profits by cutting taxes. Likewise, there is no unified reaction across the industry to this milestone.

In a decade of public anger at banks, tougher rules, geopolitical turmoil, the pandemic and some insidious market swings, banks “They were able to deal with all of that, and not just deal with it, but make $1 trillion.”

According to analyst estimates, writes Bloomberg, the six banks are fast approaching this feat – $1 trillion over a 10-year period – and if they don’t reach the milestone by the end of this month, they will in the first weeks of 2023. . However, it’s not just the size of the profits that is so astonishing.

Ten years ago, JPMorgan, now the most profitable and most valuable US bank by market capitalization, was in trouble after the fiasco of the London Whale trading. Wells was at the top of the big six, the most valuable and the only member of the group to earn more than $20 billion. Although her earnings were subsequently undermined by revelations of consumer abuse, analysts believe she will approach that level again in 2023.