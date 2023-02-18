Wall Street fell in the last session of the week on the back of the latest data, which have reignited fears that the Fed is still a long way from the end of its battle against inflation.

Today’s data on import and export prices gave further information on the inflation trend.

The import price index fell by 0.2% in January, slowing further from the previous decline of 0.1% (revised downwards from +0.4% initially disclosed). On an annual basis, import prices rose 2.3%.

Export prices instead increased by 0.8%, well beyond the expected 0.2% decline, returning to an increase after the 3.2% drop in December (revised downwards from the -2.6% initially communicated) .

At around 3.45 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones fell by around 100 points (-0.31%), the S&P 500 lost 0.75% and the Nasdaq lost around 1%.

The Dow Jones is set to end the week lower for the third consecutive week, down 0.51%. The Nasdaq, on the other hand, is up on a weekly basis by 1.18% and marks the sixth week of increases of the last seven. The S&P 500 records a flat performance on a weekly basis.

Yesterday, the producer price index PPI, another crucial parameter of the inflation trend, depressed the sentiment, with a contagion effect on the other stock exchanges.

The figure rose in January by 6% on an annual basis, slowing down from +6.2% in December, but definitely beyond the estimates of an increase of 5.4%. On a monthly basis, the rise in inflation measured by the index was 0.7%, compared to the +0.4% expected and a marked acceleration compared to the previous decrease of 0.4%.

Excluding the price components of energy and foodstuffs, the core data also recorded a rise of 5.4%, lower than the +5.5% in December, but also in this case well above the +4.9% expected.

The PPI was confirmed as the umpteenth macro data which indicated that inflation is not falling as hoped, not only by the markets, but by the American Central Bank itself led by Jerome Powell, despite the aggressive monetary tightening launched since last year, until at +75 basis points.

Further weighing on sentiment were the words uttered by some Fed officials.

In particular, the president of the St. Louis Fed James Bullard announced that, in the meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve, held on February 1st, would have preferred a rate hike of 50 basis points (and not by 25 points), adding that he does not rule out a tightening of this magnitude being launched by the Fed at its March meeting. And Loretta Mester, president of the Cleveland Fed, has also called for US fed rates above 5%.

Yesterday Wall Street thus closed in the red: the Dow Jones capitulated in the final by 431.20 points (-1.26%), the S&P 500 lost 1.38%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped by 1 .78%.

The fear of further aggressive hikes by the Fed is also haunting the fixed income market, with 10-year US Treasury rates exceeding the 3.9% threshold, up to 3.93%, a record since November 10 of this year. 2022. Two-year Treasury yields rose to 4.692%.