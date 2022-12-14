Great trepidation for the US inflation figure which will be released in less than an hour:

this is the US consumer price index (CPI) for November, which will be closely monitored by the Fed.

The data is published today, Tuesday 13 December, the day on which the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the US central bank, meets to formulate the decision on rates that will be announced tomorrow, Wednesday 14 December.

Market expectations are for a monetary tightening of a lower entity than the previous ones, equal to +50 basis points, after the four consecutive tightenings of 75 basis points, which brought the cost of US money to the top since 2008, between 3.75 % and 4%, last November 2nd.

We look at the possibility that inflation in the States has reached its peak: the proof will come today, with the publication of the CPI index for November.

Economists interviewed by Dow Jones predict

a rise in the consumer price index of 0.3% on a monthly basis, therefore at a slower pace than the +0.4% mom in October, and a jump of 7.3% on an annual basis, compared to the previous increase of +7.7%.

The inflation data to be released today will also give markets indications on what the final rate, the so-called terminal rate of the Fed, could eventually be after the same central bank president Jerome Powell warned that its value could be higher than as previously expected.

In the last few hours, BlackRock analysts have returned to sounding the recession alarm, with the central banks of the Fed, the ECB and the Bank of England preparing to further raise rates in the United States, the euro area and the United Kingdom, in their fight against inflation.

“Bringing inflation down means that (central banks) will have to scuttle demand, causing the already anticipated recession”, reads the note from BlackRock, which adds that it therefore believes that “central banks will continue to keep rates high until until the recession hits.”

BlackRock also noted that the markets are betting incorrectly on the Fed’s rate turnaround in 2023, i.e. on the arrival of interest rate cuts, at a time when the US economy will have slipped into recession.

However, US futures seem to embrace the narrative of a less hawkish Fed and a positive inflation number, posting solid gains.

Yesterday the Dow Industrial Average jumped 528.34 points (+1.58%) to 34004.81; the S&P 500 rose 56.19 points or 1.43%, to 3990.58, while the Nasdaq posted a gain of 139.13 points or 1.26%, to 11,143.75.

At 1.48pm, Dow Jones futures were up 0.61%; those on the S&P 500 are up 0.59% and those on the Nasdaq are up 0.66%-

Rates on US Treasuries fell, with 10-year rates down to 3.578% and two-year rates down to 4.371%.

This week the Federal Reserve will not be the only central bank involved.

Christine Lagarde’s ECB (Thursday 15 December) and the Bank of England, the SNB (Swiss National Bank) and Norges Bank, Norway’s central bank, are also expected at the gate for the last meetings of 2022. In the forex market, the euro advanced about 0.10% to $1.0548.