Home Business Wall Street tries again after new sells: S&P 500 below 4,000. The trend of US futures
Business

Wall Street tries again after new sells: S&P 500 below 4,000. The trend of US futures

by admin

Wall Street tries again, with US futures pointing upwards after the failed recovery attempt from the US stock market yesterday.

Major US equity indices continued to discount the hawkish speech delivered by Fed number one Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium last Friday.

“Equity markets continue to contend with the expectations of central banks that they will keep their foot on the accelerator of the rate hike (to defuse inflation),” commented Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes of ANZ Research in a note reported by the CNBC.

And so Wall Street closed the third session in the red: the S&P 500 left 1.1% on the ground at 3,986.16 points, dropping below 4,000 for the first time since July; the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.1% to 11,883.14, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was back 308.12 points, or nearly 1%, to 31,790.87.

The three indices are preparing to end the month of August in red.

In particular, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are preparing to conclude negative in the second month of the last three, while the Nasdaq Composite is on its way to its fourth loss in the last five months.

The Dow Jones lost 3.2% in August, taking a 12.5% ​​loss since the beginning of the year. The S&P 500 lost 3.5% in the month, dropping 16.4% in 2022. The Nasdaq closed August with a loss of 4.1% and slipped 24.05% from the beginning of 2022.

At 9 am Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones are up by 0.49%, those on the S&P 500 are up by 0.54%, those on the Nasdaq by 0.69%

You may also like

Skoda invests 5.6 billion in electric cars and...

US equities, Morgan Stanley’s attention: the Fed is...

Three departments issue notices to further improve coal-fired...

Japan: July industrial production beats estimates. The outlook...

ʱVSдºͷчƴ – OFweek﮵

123 meters!World’s longest wind turbine blade rolls off...

AC Milan: LeBron James among the new shareholders,...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is full of high-end...

UniCredit launches the new Express Step-Down Certificates with...

Apple Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy