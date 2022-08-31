Wall Street tries again, with US futures pointing upwards after the failed recovery attempt from the US stock market yesterday.

Major US equity indices continued to discount the hawkish speech delivered by Fed number one Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium last Friday.

“Equity markets continue to contend with the expectations of central banks that they will keep their foot on the accelerator of the rate hike (to defuse inflation),” commented Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes of ANZ Research in a note reported by the CNBC.

And so Wall Street closed the third session in the red: the S&P 500 left 1.1% on the ground at 3,986.16 points, dropping below 4,000 for the first time since July; the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.1% to 11,883.14, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was back 308.12 points, or nearly 1%, to 31,790.87.

The three indices are preparing to end the month of August in red.

In particular, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are preparing to conclude negative in the second month of the last three, while the Nasdaq Composite is on its way to its fourth loss in the last five months.

The Dow Jones lost 3.2% in August, taking a 12.5% ​​loss since the beginning of the year. The S&P 500 lost 3.5% in the month, dropping 16.4% in 2022. The Nasdaq closed August with a loss of 4.1% and slipped 24.05% from the beginning of 2022.

At 9 am Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones are up by 0.49%, those on the S&P 500 are up by 0.54%, those on the Nasdaq by 0.69%