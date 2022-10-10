Wall Street tries to raise its head with slight rises, after having traveled in negative territory in the premarket, and then skid again: the US stock exchange is open today, on the occasion of the national holiday of Columbus Day in the United States. However, the bond market will remain closed.

At about 3.40 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones rises by 0.40%; the S&P 500 is flat, while the Nasdaq Composite lags more than half a percentage point.

Sentiment remains cautious after the heavy losses suffered last Friday following the publication of the US employment report in September.

The figure highlighted the creation of 263,000 new jobs, slightly below the 275,000 new paychecks estimated by Dow Jones economists. The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5% in September, positioning itself below the 3.7% expected by the consensus.

The report confirmed the slowdown in job growth in September: the increase in payrolls was in fact the lowest since April 2021, confirming how the continuous rate hikes by the Jerome Fed Powell are depressing the fundamentals of the US economy: what the central bank led by Jerome Powell wants to provoke, in order to stave off inflation.

But traders were expecting a worse deterioration in the labor market, in order to smooth out expectations of an aggressive Fed on rates; and the drop in the unemployment rate has led operators to interpret US-made employment which is still too strong to convince the Fed to lay down the weapon of the monetary maxi-squeezes, to reduce the threat of inflation.

Consequently, the publication of the data was followed by strong sales, which led the Dow Jones index to slide by more than 600 points (-2.11%), to 29,296 points; the S&P 500 to lose 2.80% to 3,639 points, the Nasdaq Composite capitulated by 3.80% to 10,652 points.

Expectations of a still very hawkish Fed sent two-year Treasury rates to 4.316%.

Markets are cautious also in view of the start, this week, of the US quarterly season and the publication of the inflation data measured by the consumer price index (scheduled for Thursday’s session).

Regarding the quarterly reports, the first reports for the third quarter will be released by Wall Street giants such as JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Citi (earnings will be announced in the session on Friday, October 14).

The accounts of some blue chips, such as PepsiCo and Delta, will follow next week.

According to FactSet data, the consensus of the analysts generally foresees an increase in profits for Corporate America – referring to companies listed on the S&P 500, on average – equal to + 2.6% on an annual basis. This is a sharp slowdown compared to the + 9.8% previously forecast which, if confirmed, would represent the weakest quarter for Corporate America since the Covid lockdown, or from the quarter between July and September 2020.

The giants of Wall Street, the Financial Times reported in the last few hours, have practically scissored their estimates of an amount equal to approximately 34 billion dollars.

IG Italia presented the outlook on the financial statements that will be disclosed by the large US banks, based on the consensus estimates:

JP Morgan: Revenue of $ 31.99 billion and EPS of $ 2.88.

Morgan Stanley: Revenue of $ 13.23 billion and EPS of $ 1.51.

Citigroup: $ 18.23 billion and EPS of $ 1.55.

Goldman Sachs: $11.53 billion in EPS of $7.60.