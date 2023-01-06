A cautious start for the Wall Street indexes, with the Dow Jones (+0.5%) and the S&P500 (+0.3%) up fractionally while the Nasdaq is substantially unchanged (-0.05%).

The non farm payrolls in December showed the creation of 223 thousand new jobs, higher than the 203 thousand forecast by analysts. The November survey was revised downwards from 263,000 to 256,000 units. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, versus an expected 3.7%, from 3.6% the previous month (revised from 3.7%). Average hourly wages recorded an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis (consensus +0.4%, November +0.4% revised from +0.6%) and 4.6% on a trend basis (estimate +5, 0%, November +4.8% revised from +5.1%).

Mixed data, which add up to yesterday’s data on employment in the private sector and on unemployment benefits. On the one hand, in fact, the labor market remains solid, with a number of payrolls higher than expected and low unemployment; on the other hand, lower-than-expected wage growth is a sign of a partial cooling of inflationary pressures. The latter factor could be interpreted positively by the Federal Reserve from a monetary policy perspective, reducing the need for further marked tightening of interest rates.

In any case, the central bank will continue its monetary tightening, as repeatedly indicated by its officials. Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic made it clear that “much work remains to be done” to tame inflation. However, James Bullard of the St. Louis Fed, who is no longer a voting member of the FOMC, said that the cost of borrowing is approaching a sufficiently restrictive zone and that inflation expectations have decreased. At the moment, forecasts point to a peak in rates above 5% by the middle of the year.

Declining yields on bonds, with ten-year bonds at 3.7% and two-year bonds, more sensitive to monetary policy expectations, down by 5 bp to 4.4%. On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate was little moved at 1.051.