US futures uncertain, in the wake of the latest budget results that were released by several companies of Corporate America, in the middle of the US quarterly season.

Yesterday Wall Street marked a strong rise, managing to save itself from the effect of the Italian government crisis, which culminated today in the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The trepidation on the markets is high, especially for the future of Italy, in view of today’s market mover: the meeting of the ECB, the European central bank led by Christine Lagarde.

The announcement on rates and on the hypothetical possible anti-spread shield saves BTP will arrive at 2.15 pm Italian time. The ECB is preparing to raise rates in the euro area for the first time in more than a decade, to counter the continuous flare-ups of inflation.

Subsequently, at 14.45, the press conference of Christine Lagarde will start. The euro has moved slightly, hovering around $ 1.0184.

The fear is that the ECB will raise rates not by 25 basis points as anticipated by Lagarde herself about a month ago, but by 50 basis points, precisely to put a stop to runaway inflation.

On the anti-spread shield, the fear is that Lagarde will not be able to go beyond the launch of an occasional instrument and that he dictates conditions to Italy, which gave the welcome to the Whatever It Takes that could have reformed it, or to Mario Draghi.

At 13.00 Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones are down by 0.24%, those on the S&P 500 are down by 0.18%, while the futures on the Nasdaq are flat.

Returning to the US stock market, Alcoa and CSX stocks jump after the publication of better-than-expected quarterly reports. Tesla sees prices rise by more than 2%.

The US giant of electric cars led by Elon Musk has announced that it has concluded the second quarter of the year with an asset per share, on an adjusted basis, of $ 2.27, better than the $ 1.81 expected by the consensus of the analysts interviewed by Refinitiv . Revenue, however, fell short of estimates, coming in at $ 16.93 billion, versus an expected $ 17.1 billion. In addition, the automotive division’s gross margin fell from 32.9% in the first quarter and 28.4% in the second quarter of 2021. to 27.9%, due to the effects of inflation and the fiercer competition that Tesla had to face in the battery cell sector and also in the electric car components sector. Also keep an eye on Tesla’s investment in Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency in the world which, according to what emerges from the press release of the giant, is no longer the bet among Elon Musk’s favorites that it seemed at the beginning.

“At the end of the second quarter, we converted approximately 75% of our Bitcoin purchases into fiat currencies.” As a result of those sales, Tesla explained, the company’s cash increased by $ 936 million.

Among other US stocks, a focus also on airlines, with United Airlines announcing that it was back in a profitable condition in the second quarter: the results were disappointing. As a result, the stock is attacked by pre-market sells, slipping by more than -7%.

Approximately 13% of the companies listed on the S&P 500 have so far reported the quarterly results for the second quarter of the year. Of these companies, according to FactSet, about two thirds have beaten expectations, in a situation in which US inflation is at a record of the last 40 years and Jerome Powell’s Fed is preparing to raise rates by 75 basis points in the next meeting. of 27 July.

The results of American Airlines were also released in the pre-market, which announced that it had closed the second quarter of the year with profits of $ 476 million, up sharply from $ 19 million in the same period last year. Revenue rose 12% to $ 13.4 billion. But the stock falls by over -3%.

Yesterday, the US stock market focused more on home news, namely the Senate vote on a bill aimed at supporting the production of chips in the States, with support of $ 50 billion.

So, above all, the stocks of the giants active in the semiconductor sector, such as Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia and Qualcomm, were particularly strong.

Buy also on the titles of video streaming companies, after the better than expected results of Big Tech Netflix, which announced that it had lost 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter, a number much lower than the loss of 2 million subscribers previously expected.

The netflix stock rallied by 7.4%: purchases also on Disney, Paramount and Roku.

Yesterday the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.58% to 11,897.65 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.59% to 3,959.90. The Dow Jones advanced 47.79 points (+ 0.15%), to 31,874.84 points. But Wall Street today doesn’t seem willing, at least for now, to replicate the strong gains.