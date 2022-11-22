Wall Street mixed pending the publication of the minutes of the Fed.

Yesterday, the S&P 500 dropped 0.39%, to 3,949.94, the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.09% to 11,024.51, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 45.41 points, -0 .13%, to 33,700.28.

At approximately 3.40 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones rose by 0.60%, the S&P 500 advanced by 0.29%. The Nasdaq is under pressure, down 0.23%.

Wall Street yesterday entered the week of Thanksgiving, which this year is celebrated in the United States the day after tomorrow, Thursday 24 November: that day, the US stock exchange will remain closed, to then reopen the following day, therefore on Black Friday, and close via earlier at 1pm New York time.

David Waddell, CEO of Waddell & Associates, comments on the trend of the US stock market, underlining that “in days characterized by low volumes like today, the market becomes like Pavlov. If you want to understand the market better, look at the dollar”.

The US dollar returned from the rally on the eve, triggered by the widespread feeling of uncertainty among market operators, following the news on Covid from China, relating to the first deaths that mainland China has reported since May, when the city of Shanghai was still under lockdown. All three victims, aged between 87 and 91, had precarious health conditions before the infection and lived in Beijing.

Today it was learned that, despite the Zero Covid Policy, daily Covid infections have risen at a rate close to record growth.

The dollar rallied yesterday, benefiting from its safe-haven nature in times of further uncertainty. The greenback is stable today: the euro-dollar ratio rises by 0.2% to $1.0264 after losing 0.8% on the previous day.

However, it must be said that the US Dollar Index has fallen by 3.36% since the beginning of November and is preparing to end the worst month since July 2020, when it suffered a decline of 4.15%.

Among the stocks traded on Wall Street, Best Buy surged, marking a rally of more than +10% after the retail company of electronic products announced a better-than-expected quarterly, revising upwards its guidance for the fiscal year 2023 .

Focus on Tesla, which yesterday lost 6.5% to $168.52, slipping to its lowest level since November 2020. Traders’ anxiety over the stock of the giant founded and managed by Elon Musk has been rekindled by new fears related to the Covid in China.

It is feared that the stricter restrictions that the Beijing government is launching will end up resulting in (yet another) closure of the Tesla Gigafactory, located in Shanghai. After having capitulated by more than 6%, today the Tesla stock rises to more than 1%, before returning to the red.

On the other hand, the title of Zoom Video, among the Covid Winners of 2020, is bad, falling by about 9%.

The online video conferencing group reported better-than-expected earnings per share on an adjusted basis in the third quarter but its financial statements did not convince analysts. Several have cut the target price on the Zoom Video stock, which travels at a value 90% lower than the peak tested in October 2020. The company is struggling to adapt to the post-pandemic world and therefore to the reopening phase.

On the Fed and rates front, yesterday the Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester, speaking on the CNBC show “Closing Bell”, said that the pace of the hikes could have slowed down, adding however that the numbers relating to US inflation are not such as to induce the American central bank to stop the monetary tightening altogether.

“There has been some positive news on the inflation front, but we need some more sustainable news to make sure we are returning to price stability as soon as possible,” Mester said.

Expected today for the minutes of the Fed, relating to the last meeting of the FOMC – the monetary policy arm -, when US fed funds rates were raised by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time, to the new range between 3, 75% and 4%, a record value since 2008.

Contrasted rates on US Treasuries. The rates on 10-year Treasuries fell below the 3.8% threshold to 3.784%. The rates on two-year Treasuries, on the other hand, rose slightly to 4.529%.