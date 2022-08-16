Home Business Wall Street uncertain with Nasdaq under pressure, Walmart backs DJ
Business

Wall Street uncertain with Nasdaq under pressure, Walmart backs DJ

by admin

Prevalence of Wall Street sales with tech stocks under pressure. Thus the Nasdaq leads the downside with -0.84%, the S&P 500 marks -0.23% at 4,287 points, while the Dow Jones (+ 0.22%) goes up against the trend under the pressure of the Walmart effect.

Today the weak feedback from the US real estate market takes hold. New housing constructions fell sharply in July, -9.6% mom and worse than expected. On the other hand, industrial production marks + 0.6% in July. “A rebound in manufacturing and industrial output, along with decent consumer sector performance and net trade and inventories that did not hold back, support our view of GDP growth of more than 3% in Q3. However, the real estate market, a weaker external environment, higher rates and deteriorating business surveys suggest tougher times ahead, ”comments James Knightley, chief international economist at Ing.

Among the individual stories Walmart stands out with + 5.85% after the largest retailer in the world revised upwards the outlook on earnings for the full year lower than what it announced a month ago.

Home Depot also posted + 3.5% after beating quarterly sales estimates.

