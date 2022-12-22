Wall Street positive, thanks to the rallies of FedEx and Nike stocks following the publication of the related quarterly reports. At around 4 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones advanced by over 300 points (+0.94%), to around 33,159 points; the S&P 500 climbed 0.78% to 3,851, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.64% to 10,614 points.

However, the positive parenthesis does not spare the US stock market from a decidedly disappointing balance sheet for this month of December and for the entire year 2022.

The three major stock indexes, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are about to end their worst year since 2008, after having climbed for three consecutive years.

The Dow Jones is down 8.7% year-to-date and 4.1% in December; the S&P 500 is down 19.25% in 2022 and 5.6% month-to-date. The Nasdaq was worse, with a year-to-date plunge of -32.2% and a drop of 7.6% in December.

Operators’ attention shifts from fears related to the recession to the start of the US corporate budget season. Among the leading stocks there is also Tesla, after the strong loss of 8% reported yesterday, which caused the prices of the electric car giant managed and founded by Elon Musk to fall to the new low of the last 52 weeks.

Today, TSLA stock is up slightly (+0.85% approximately) but the effect of Musk’s new toy (Twitter) is indisputable, at least in terms of numbers.

Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter on April 22, Tesla stock has lost far more than the stocks of other big names in the auto industry.

To be precise, since April 22nd, Tesla has dropped 59%, compared to -26% for Ford and -12% for General Motors.

In the same period, the Wall Street benchmark index S&P 500 has lost ‘only’ 14%.

Twitter has often been described as a kind of new toy, which has distracted Elon Musk from managing the EV car giant.

For its part, Tesla has often been labeled as Musk’s ATM to fund Twitter operations.

Going back to the quarterly reports, unleashed buys on Nike, which jumped by more than 15%. The multinational sporting goods retailer announced that it posted net income of $1.33 billion, or 85 cents per share, up from $1.34 billion in the three months ended Nov. 30 for its fiscal second quarter. or 83 cents per share, same period last year.

EPS of 85 cents was well above consensus expectations of 64 cents per share.

Revenue came in at $13.32 billion, doing much better than the $12.57 billion estimate. In addition to beating estimates, Nike’s revenue jumped 17% from $11.36 billion in the same period of 2021.

For FedEx, the international shipping giant reported revenue of $22.8 billion in the second fiscal quarter of 2023, down from $23.5 billion in the same period a year ago and below the analyst goal of $23.7 billion.

However, adjusted earnings per share of $3.18 per share were better than consensus expectations of adjusted EPS of $2.82. The stock rises by almost 3%.

Keep an eye on the US Treasuries market, hit in recent days by powerful sell-offs, on which calm seems to be returning.

Rates on 10-year Treasuries are once again pointing downwards, falling to 3.651%, while two-year rates are stuck at 4.219%. The trauma of the Bank of Japan returns, with the series of announcements that sent the whole world into a tailspin yesterday, sending sovereign bond yields soaring.

The BoJ has announced its intention to change the range on which it bases its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

To be precise, the Bank of Japan will widen the range of fluctuations in 10-year Japanese government bond rates, from the current range between -0.25% and 0.25%, to the new band between – 0.5% and 0.5%.