Slightly up session for Wall Street, which opens today a crucial week, in which the great protagonists will once again be the numbers relating to US inflation and Jerome Powell’s Fed.

Among the stocks, the rally in Horizon Therapeutics was highlighted, soaring about 15% after the company announced that it will be acquired by the US biotech group Amgen, for $116.50 per share in cash. Horizon Therapeutics was valued at more than $27.8 billion. Amgen shares lose more than 2%.

Focus also on the American software giant Microsoft, which announced that it has signed a ten-year partnership with the LSE (London Stock Exchange) and that it has also acquired a stake of almost 4% of the London Stock Exchange. The partnership aims to provide Microsoft with solutions for the cloud, and the management of next-generation data and analytics. Microsoft shares rise by around 1.5%.

Bad day for Rivian, stock of US-based electric vehicle maker, which has put on hold its plans to produce electric commercial vans in Europe and said it was “no longer pursuing” the deal it made with Mercedes -Benz. The US-based electric vehicle maker said it remains open to exploring future work with Mercedes-Benz “at a more appropriate time.” Rivian stock fell by around 3.8%.

Returning to the Fed, the FOMC – the monetary policy arm of the US central bank – will meet tomorrow, Tuesday 13 December, for a two-day meeting, which will end the day after tomorrow 14 December with the announcement on US rates.

At 15.36 the Dow Jones rose by more than 110 points (+0.37%), the S&P 500 advanced by 0.22% and the Nasdaq recorded a progress of 0.16%. Rates on US Treasuries are retracing, with 10-year rates falling to 3.527% and two-year rates almost flat at 4.329%.

With regard to the Fed, market expectations are for a 50 basis point rate hike, after four consecutive 75 basis point tightening, which brought the cost of US money to its highest level since 2008, between 3.75% and 4%. %.

However, traders’ fear is shifting more and more from the extent of monetary tightening to the value of the terminal rate, ie the final rate, which Fed chairman Jerome Powell himself said could be confirmed as higher.

Furthermore, tomorrow, Tuesday 13 December – the day on which the FOMC precisely meets – crucial data will be released so that the Fed understands the direction of US inflation and therefore of the monetary tightening still necessary to defuse the price race: the consumer price index CPI for November.

Last Friday, inflation measured by the PPI index, ie the producer price index, for the month of November was released.

The numbers were not entirely reassuring, as they exceeded analysts’ estimates. On a monthly basis, the PPI index rose by 0.2%, more than the 0.3% increase expected by the consensus. On an annual basis, growth was 7.4%, beyond the +7.2% expected. The growth of the core component was also stronger than the estimates which, on a monthly basis, advanced by 0.4% in November, double the +0.2% expected, and which rose by 6.2% on an annual basis. over the estimated +5.9%.

The fear that even the CPI could confirm higher than expected inflation growth sunk the US stock market last Friday:

the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 305.02 points, or -0.9%, to 33,476.46 points; the S&P 500 fell 0.73% to 3,934.38, while the Nasdaq Composite retreated 0.7% to 11,004.62. On a weekly basis, the Dow fell 2.77%, ending its worst week since September; the S&P 500 fell 3.37%, while the Nasdaq slipped 3.99%. Rates on ten-year US Treasuries climbed to 3.58%, while two-year rates increased to 4.342%, before retracing, as seen, in the last few hours.

The Federal Reserve will not be the only central bank involved this week. Christine Lagarde’s ECB (Thursday 15 December) and the Bank of England, the SNB (Swiss National Bank) and Norges Bank, Norway’s central bank, are also expected at the gate for the last meetings of 2022.