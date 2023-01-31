Wall Street cautiously positive on the day the meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve led by Jerome Powell, begins. The S&P 500 is on track to finish its best January since 2019, up 4.64% year-to-date, up for the third month of the last four.

The Dow Jones received a +1.72% YTD gain, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 8.86% in January, posting its best month-on-month performance since July.

In these hours, the trend of the US stock indexes is also conditioned by the performance of various securities of the American corporate giants, which move following the publication of the related quarterly results.

Focus on various blue chip and defensive stocks.

The American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced that it ended the fourth quarter of the year 2022 with a net profit of almost 5 billion dollars, up 47% on an annual basis. The US giant, best known in recent years for its anti-Covid vaccine, reported adjusted EPS of $1.14, better than the $1.05 expected by analysts. Revenue was $24.3 billion, roughly in line with the $24.28 billion forecast by analysts.

However for 2023, due to the lower demand for vaccines, Pfizer has announced that it expects a decline in revenue of up to -33% on an annual basis, with sales of anti-Covid vaccines estimated at $13.5 billion and those of drugs anti-viral Paxlovid at $8 billion. Pfizer also estimates earnings per share for 2023 of between $3.25 and $3.45, down as much as -50% from the record $6.58 billion reported in 2022. Pfizer stock dropped

Focus also on the stock of the oil giant Exxon Mobil, down by more than 3%, despite the oil giant beating analysts’ expectations on profits and turnover.

Exxon reported fourth-quarter EPS of $3.40 on $95.43 billion in revenue, better than the $3.29 per share and $94.67 billion consensus estimate.

However, the stock loses the, after the boom rally of more than 80% reported during 2022.

Watch out for the US auto giant General Motors, which is seeing its share jump by almost +9%: GM has announced that it finished the fourth quarter of 2022 with a profit of $2.12 per share, higher than the $1.69 per share expected by analysts interviewed by Refinitiv. Revenue of $43.11 billion was better than the $40.65 billion forecast. GM also presented a solid outlook for 2023.

Finally, McDonald’s is the protagonist, with net income in the last quarter of 2022 of $1.9 billion, or $2.59 per share, up from $1.64 billion, or $2.18 per share, in the same period of the prior year .

Earnings per share beat consensus expectations of $2.45.

McDonald’s revenue was $5.93 billion, down 1% year over year, better than an estimated $5.68 billion. The same turnover rose by 5% excluding changes in exchange rates.

Globally, the comparative sales of the American giant

they rose 12.6% in the fourth quarter on the back of strong sales in US stores. McDonald’s traffic has increased, as many Americans, tormented by inflation anxiety, have decided to opt more for fast food chains than restaurants. However, the fast food chain’s stock is down more than 2%.

Great anticipation for the outcome of the Fed meeting depressed US equity markets yesterday.

The Dow Jones lost 260.99 points -0.77% to 33,717.09. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% to 4,017.77. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.96% to 11,393.81.

The Fed verdict on rates will arrive tomorrow, February 1, at the end of the FOMC meeting. The market is betting on a 25 basis point hike in fed funds rates.

In the last meeting of 2022, the FOMC raised rates by 50 bp, bringing them to the range between 4.25% and 4.5% and slowing down the pace of rate hikes after four consecutive 75 bp tightenings.

The latest projections by monetary policy makers – contained in the dot plot – indicate rates rising more than 5% this year, a level they should remain at until 2024.