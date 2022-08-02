Negative US futures, as well as other exchanges, with the anguish of geopolitical tensions between Xi Jinping’s China and Joe Biden’s United States, due to the increasingly likely visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan: not only war between Russia and Ukraine, fear (re) explodes in the world also for the geopolitical tensions that have always characterized relations between Washington and Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated what he said on Monday, namely that “there will be serious consequences if (Pelosi) insists” on his intention to visit Taiwan. For his part, the spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby, has issued a warning. “China does not use the visit as a pretext for an escalation”.

Several Chinese media, according to which Pelosi will visit Taiwan today, staying overnight in Taipei.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented that “we have had many differences regarding Taiwan, but in the past 40 years and more we have managed to manage them, acting in a way that preserves peace and stability, and allowing the people of Taiwan to thrive. . It would be important, as part of our shared responsibility, to continue to manage this situation wisely, so as not to create the prospect of a conflict ”.

Meanwhile, Shi Yinhong, professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, commented that a possible visit by Pelosi to Taiwan would trigger Beijing’s countermeasures among the most decisive in recent years, without however triggering any significant conflict.

At about 1 pm Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones fall by 217 points, the futures on the S&P 500 move back by 0.81%, those on the Nasdaq lose -1%.