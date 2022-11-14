US futures lower after the strong buy flocked to Wall Street last week, on the back of the CPI data which confirmed the slowdown in inflation growth. Investors are also looking at the outcome of the US midterm elections.

The head to head between Republicans and Democrats has led the latter to win by a whisker in the Senate, which therefore remains under their control. The Republicans have instead wrested control of the Democrats in the House.

Returning to the macroeconomic front of the United States, perhaps inflation made in the USA has really left its peak behind, thanks to the series of rate hikes by the Fed of Jerome Powell.

The US CPI index for October released last week highlighted inflation that rose on an annual basis, of 7.7% on an annual basis, from the previous increase of 8.2% in September and compared to the + 8% expected by the consensus.

Investors immediately bet on the arrival of less aggressive tightening maneuvers by the Fed of Jerome Powell in the meeting in mid-December, after four consecutive hikes of 75 basis points since the beginning of the year.

The euphoria was such that, on the day the inflation data was released, that is last Thursday, the Dow Jones flew around 1,201 points, rallying 3.70%; the S&P 500 jumped 5.54% while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 7.35%.

As a result, on a weekly basis, the Nasdaq jumped 8.1% last week, reporting the best weekly trend since March, while the Dow Jones was up 4.2%. The S&P 500 took its best week since June, with a 5.9% rally.

On November 2, the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points, taking them from the range between 3% and 3.25% to the new range between 3.75% and 4%, a record value since 2008.

A warning not to believe too much that the Fed’s battle against inflation is coming to an end, however, came yesterday from Fed Governor Christopher Waller.

Waller said the fact that the US central bank could raise rates at a slower pace at the next FOMC meeting – its monetary policy arm – should not be interpreted as a possible imminent decision by the institution to lay down its arms in countering. the flares of inflation:

“Stop paying attention to the speed (of hikes) and start paying attention to what the final rate (terminal rate) will be. Until we can bring inflation down, the end (of monetary tightening) will remain far away, ”Waller stressed. After 12 Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones fall by 0.28%, those on the S&P 500 are down by 0.43% and those on the Nasdaq fall by 0.70%.