Wall Street: US futures positive, First Republic recovers in the afterhours after a crash -62%

Wall Street: US futures positive, First Republic recovers in the afterhours after a crash -62%

US futures are positive, after the mixed closing of the main US stock indexes, up by around 0.30%. Markets continue to be plagued by fears of a banking crisis following the collapse of SVB Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Wall Street ended the session mixed: the Dow Industrial Average lost 90.61 points or -0.28% to 31,819.04; the S&P 500 fell 5.87 points or -0.15% to 3,855.73, while the Nasdaq rose 49.97 points or 0.45% to 11,188.85.

On the government bond market, bets on a U-turn on rates by the Federal Reserve, due to fears of a banking crisis triggered by the collapse of the SVB, have triggered yet another plunge in yields on US Treasuries.

Two-year Treasury rates fell by 63.33 basis points, breaching the 4% threshold, to 3.96%; five-year rates slipped 31.2 basis points to 3.658%. Rates on 10-year US Treasuries fell 16.9 basis points to 3.534%. 30-year US Treasury rates lost 2 basis points to 3.68%.

In the pre-market, the comeback of some securities of regional banks affected by new sell-offs was highlighted. The SPDR sub-index S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) rallied in afterhours trading on Wall Street, with shares of First Republic Bank jumping 14% after sinking 62% in yesterday’s session. KeyCorp was also up, up 12% after yesterday’s 27% plunge.

