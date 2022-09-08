US futures are attempting to recover, albeit weakly, in the aftermath of the umpteenth negative closing on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones which fell on the eve of about 173 points (-0.5%), the S&P 500 which lagged by 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite which shed 0.7%, reporting a seven-day bearish phase for the first time since 2016.

At 1.30pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones are up by 0.13%, those on the S&P 500 are up by 0.17%, those on the Nasdaq are up by 0.21%.

In the last few hours, the stock markets have been held back by yet another resurgence of the flare-up in US Treasury rates, with the ten-year rate flying up to 3.353% in the last few hours, a record since June 16, when it reached 3.495%. The two-year Treasury rate run, yesterday at 3.535%, remains special, however, below the record since 2007, of the last 15 years, tested last week at 3.55%. At record levels since last June, in the previous hours, the rates on 30-year and 5-year Treasuries also rose to 3.484% and 3.334% respectively.

Yesterday and in the hours of the trading day on Asian stock exchanges, yields on Treasuries priced the specter of a more aggressive Fed on rates: a specter that was strengthened by the publication, yesterday, of the US data on ISM services, which stood at August at 56.9 points, better than the 55.5 points expected by the Dow Jones consensus.

Treasury yields now retrace, with 10-year yields currently falling to 3.321%, and two- and 30-year rates falling back to 3.47% and 3.472%. Yesterday, 30-year rates closed at a record high since 2014.

Thus, bets on a more hawkish Jerome Powell Fed, which had been intensified by the president of the Richmond Fed, Thomas Barkin, are dampened.

In an interview, Barkin said he believes monetary tightening is meant to be faster, rather than slowing the pace. “I wouldn’t be surprised if all rates went above 3.50% and stayed there throughout 2023,” he said. The goal, he added, is for “real rates to turn positive” and for rates (on fed funds) to remain at certain levels until we are convinced that we have won the fight against inflation. ”

Barkin emphasized the release of US inflation as measured by the CPI consumer price index, which will be released next week, Tuesday 13 September.

That will be the data that will condition the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve, whose strategy can be summed up in the words “raise and evaluate, raise and evaluate”.

But now US Treasury yields are running low, allowing the US stock exchange to at least try to recover.