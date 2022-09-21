US futures are trying to resist anxiety over the Fed’s rate announcement, which will arrive today, at around 20 Italian time, and the effect of the speech delivered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. At around 1pm Italian time, Dow Jones futures rose 0.33%; futures on the S&P 500 are up 0.30%, while those on the Nasdaq are up by 0.12%

Putin further waved the hatchet against Ukraine and the entire West, announcing that he had ordered the first mobilization (which will be partial) in Russia since World War II, recalling the military of the reserve: 300,000 should be the recalled reservists .

The conscripts are excluded, according to what was reported by Defense Minister Serghei Shoigu, based on what was reported by the Tass agency.

With his speech, Putin warned the West to be ready to use nuclear weapons, stressing that anyone who is trying to use nuclear blackmail against Russia will find that the tables can be turned around.

Putin’s words, who added that the territories of Ukraine that announced the referendum to join Russia have the “support” of Russia, triggered sales on the Moscow stock exchange: the Mosco Stock Exchange index (MOEX index) it plummeted to -10%, reporting heavy losses for the second consecutive session.

The threat of nuclear power has triggered the rush in gas prices and, also, the dollar, with the Dollar Index at the record of the last 20 years, thanks to its nature as a safe haven currency, which brings it back above the 110 point threshold.

The eur / usd exchange rate is trading below parity in the 0.99 area with a drop of up to -0.66%. Oil prices have also risen, which shot up to + 3% after Vladimir Putin’s speech.

At around 1pm Italian time, New York’s WTI jumped 2.6% above $ 86 per barrel, while Brent was + 2.7% just below $ 93 per barrel.

Another effect was the turnaround in US Treasury rates after the records tested in the last few hours.

Yesterday a new flare-up in US government bond yields, with two-year yields flying up to 3.99%, a new record since 2007, and ten-year yields shot up to 3.6%, the highest since 2011. Today, interest rates Two-year US Treasuries fall to 3.984%, while US 10-year yields retreat to 3.54%.

Returning to the Fed, analysts’ consensus expects monetary tightening of 75 basis points for the third consecutive time today. On July 27, the Fed raised fed funds rates by 75 basis points, for the second consecutive time, confirming its fight against runaway inflation in the United States.

With its second consecutive hike of 75 basis points, Powell & Co brought US fed funds rates into the new range of 2.25% to 2.5%, to a record high since the end of 2018.

Sales on Wall Street yesterday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 313.45 points (-1.01%), to 30,706.23. The S&P 500 lost 1.13% to 3,855.93 and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.95% to 11,425.05. Focus on strengthening the Dollar Index, above 110 points.