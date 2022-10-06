US futures up, after the break on Wall Street which, in yesterday’s session, closed lower for the first time after two consecutive sessions of strong rises:

the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 42.45 points, or 0.14%, to 30,273.87, still canceling out much of the losses suffered during the previous hours, when it had fallen to -429.88 points.

The S&P 500 lost 0.20% to 3,783.28, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.25% to 11,148.64. Focus on the trend in US Treasury yields, with 10-year yields exceeding the 3.7% threshold yesterday, after falling below 3.6% in the previous session.

At about 7.30 am Italian time, US futures confirm the desire for recovery: futures on the Dow Jones rise by 0.42%, those on the S&P 500 advance by about 0.50%, while those on the Nasdaq mark an increase of 0.62 %.

Mainly positive equity markets in Asia, with the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo stock exchange climbing around 1%, while the Hong Kong stock exchange is under pressure with a drop of 0.25%, after jumping to more than +6 % on the eve. The Shanghai Stock Exchange is closed for the national Golden Week holiday. Seoul solid with an increase of 1.25%, while the Sydney stock market advanced by 0.11%.