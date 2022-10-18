US futures solidly up on Wall Street, after last week in which the US stock market first suffered a historic thud, and then recorded an equally impressive comeback, in the same session (that of Thursday).

Wall Street had collapsed after the release of US inflation as measured by the consumer price index, which highlighted the acceleration of core inflation.

In the same session as the crash, the comeback of the indices had been surprising, with the S&P 500 index swinging within the broadest trading range since March 2020, while the Dow Jones rebounded 1,300 points. from the intraday lows tested in the previous hours.

After the release of the data, the protagonist is the fear of a forced Fed and being, in response to stubborn inflation, also obstinate to defeat the scourge of the price boom.

The next meeting of the FOMC, the Fed’s monetary policy arm, is scheduled for November 1-2 and the announcement of a new 75-point squeeze is largely discounted.

For Wall Street, the balance for the week was negative, with the S&P 500 index dropping 1.6% on a weekly basis.

Today the indices are reassured by the turnaround in US Treasury rates: 10-year rates fall to 3.9651%, after having crossed the 4% threshold several times over the last week.

Two-year Treasury rates, the most sensitive to monetary policy decisions, fell by six basis points to around 4.4496%, after exceeding the 4.5% threshold for the first time since 2007.

The positive sentiment on the markets is also supported by the statements of the new finance minister in the UK, Jeremy Hunt, who announced in an attempt to put a stop to the sales that have attacked UK assets after the massive tax cut plan announced. by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng – fired by Prime Minister Liz Truss – the cancellation of most of the measures contained in the program.

At 12.45 pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones rose by approximately 300 points (over +1), futures on the S&P 500 advanced by 1.23% and those on the Nasdaq by 1.4%.

The focus remains on US banks, after the roundup of accounts relating to the third quarter, which were baked last Friday by the giants of the caliber of JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

In general, US banks reported solid results, with the exception of Morgan Stanley, whose quarterly report was disappointing.

Today, before the start of the trading day, it will be up to Bank of America to publish its balance sheet, while tomorrow it will be the turn of Goldman Sachs.

Netflix, Tesla and IBM, as well as Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines, AT&T, Verizon and Procter & Gamble, among many others, will also release the accounts in the coming days of the week.

On Wall Street, fears of aggressive rate hikes by the Fed continue to hold sway, aimed at defeating the flare-ups of inflation, such as to slide the US economy into recession.

The results of the US banks last Friday revealed the double effect on the balance sheets of the monetary tightening signed by Jerome Powell & Co.

On the one hand, banks have seen an improvement in profitability, confirmed by substantial increases in net interest income. On the other hand, the fear of a recession and therefore of the greater difficulty of households and businesses in honoring the repayment of the loans received, has resulted in an increase in provisions, to cope with the risk of an increase in non-performing loans-NPLs.