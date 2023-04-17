Wall Street: US futures up slightly, US quarterly earnings for the week to be monitored

Wall Street seems oriented to start the new week of trading in slightly positive territory, after the good arrivals from the US corporate front, in particular from the world of Big Banks made in the USA.

Financial giants JP Morgan and Wells Fargo released better-than-expected quarterly reports on Friday, allaying sector concerns sparked by the collapse of start-up bank SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) last month.

The US quarterly season will continue this week with the publication of Charles Schwab’s accounts today, followed by those of Bank of America and Morgan Stanley the day after tomorrow.

Also on Wednesday it will be the turn of the electric car giant founded by Elon Musk Tesla, while the blue chip Procter & Gamble will release the quarterly on Friday.

At around 7.10am Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 rose by 0.16%, while those on the Nasdaq remained unchanged.