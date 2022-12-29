With the Christmas rally not showing up this year, Wall Street looks to score at least one year-end rally. Tomorrow, Friday 30 December, will be the last session of 2022. At around 4 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones jumps by 268 points (+0.82%); the S&P 500 gained 1.33 and the Nasdaq Composite outperformed the market by about 1.85%.

Yesterday session in sharp decline for Wall Street, with the Dow Jones capitulating by 365.85 points (-1.1%) to 32,875.71 points. In the previous session, the S&P 500 fell 1.2% to 3,783.22 points and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.35% to 10,213.29.

The US Weekly Jobless Claims report was released before the start of today’s session.

The data showed that, in the week ending December 24, the number of US workers filing for unemployment benefits for the first time stood at 225,000, up 9,000 on a weekly basis and at a level slightly worse than the estimated 223,000 units of requests.

In any case, the US labor market remains solid, and Wall Street thus remains hostage to the decisions of the Fed, wholly concentrated on curbing the growth of US inflation.

Fears of yet another monetary tightening by Jerome Powell’s Fed continue to haunt investors.

The trend since the beginning of 2022 of the US stock indexes has been bad, as they are preparing to end the worst year since 2008.

The Dow Jones lost 9.5% YTD, the S&P 500 20.6%, the Nasdaq plunged 34.7%, paying for investors’ decision to sell off growth stocks.

“Investors are anticipating an economic downturn, which will materialize in early 2023, as evidenced by three consecutive quarters of lower S&P 500 earnings estimates,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research – He remains l question about the intensity of the recession. We expect it to be mild.”

With regard to Big Tech, Tesla and Apple are once again the protagonists today, both of which are suffering from the chaos that has exploded in China, with the boom in Covid infections, following the decision by the Beijing government to abandon the zero Covid policy, i.e. the policy of zero tolerance towards Covid, and to opt for a sort of ‘free for all’.

Strong sells yesterday in Apple stock, which slipped to new lows in the last 52 weeks, discounting fears related to the production and shipments of its iPhones.

The iPhone giant’s stock is another illustrious victim of these last few sessions: investors’ concerns are aimed at the consequences that the jump in Covid infections in China will have on the production and delivery of iPhones, given the interruptions that have already hit in the last few smartphone assembly plants in the country for weeks.

In particular, new closures and lockdowns are feared at the Zhengzhou assembly plant operated by Foxconn, where the components for the production of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max are assembled.

But today there is a desire for increases, and Apple’s stock is seeing the plus sign again, rising by more than 2%.

Buy also on Tesla, which makes an encore of the rally, after the sell roundup of the last few sessions, the longest since 2018.

Selling was halted yesterday, with shares of the EV giant founded and run by Elon Musk jumping more than 3%. Today, the stock immediately jumps by almost 7%.

Yesterday, Elon Musk sent an email to his employees, urging them to stay focused on their work and not pay attention to the stock trend and the stock market in general.

In the letter Elon Musk, now also CEO of Twitter (among other things considered the reason for the crash of Tesla, as a distraction factor for Musk), asked employees to “volunteer to help deliver” cars to customers before the midnight on December 31st.

However, the shares of the EV giant are about to end the worst year, quarter and month ever.

On the US Treasuries market, rates moved little after the fever on the eve: yields on 10-year Treasuries fell slightly to 3.86%, while those on two-year Treasuries were flat at 4.363%.