Wall Street starts the week on a downturn, but is still preparing to end the month of October in a strong rally.

Focus above all on the Dow Jones index, which reported the strongest rise, on a monthly basis, in more than 40 years, ie since January 1976. The three main US equity indices stop the bearish phase after two consecutive months of losses.

In particular, in October, the Dow Jones jumped by 14.40%, reporting precisely the best trend since January 1976, when it had risen by 14.41%. Over the past week, the DJ is up 5.72%.

The S&P 500 flew 8.8% in October, and advanced 3.95% last week, reporting the second consecutive week of gains.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.24% last week, posting a 4.98% rise for the entire month of October.

Today, however, sentiment on the markets is negative, thanks to the uncertainty in view of the decision on rates that the Fed led by Jerome Powell will announce the day after tomorrow, Wednesday 2 November, after the meeting of the FOMC – the monetary policy arm of the US central bank – which will start tomorrow.

At about 12.17 Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones lose 0.30%, the futures on the S&P 500 fall by 0.40%, those on the Nasdaq lose 0.55%.

Economists predict a new (fourth) rate hike of 75 basis points (fourth) from the current range, between 3% and 3.25%: yet another monetary tightening aimed at curbing inflation in the United States.

However, they underline how President Powell could, in the conference following the Fed’s announcement, tone down his hawkish tones and thus allow for less aggressive squeeze, starting from the December meeting.

On the US Treasury market, 10-year US government bond rates rise to 4.044%, up about 6 basis points, pending the Fed. Two-year rates, which are more sensitive to monetary policy decisions than US central bank, jumped by about 7 basis points to 4.4928%. The euro is under pressure against the dollar, losing around 0.30% to $ 0.9933.

The US quarterly season continues: this week it will be the turn of some giants, of the caliber of Uber, Pfizer and Advanced Micro Devices.