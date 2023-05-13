Home » Wall Street with plus sign: Dow Jones up +0.2%
Business

Wall Street with plus sign: Dow Jones up +0.2%

by admin
Wall Street with plus sign: Dow Jones up +0.2%

Il Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 62 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 gained about 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite
rose 0.2%.

Regional banks rallied broadly after falling the previous session. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking (KRE) ETF
rose 0.6%. Western Alliance gained 1% and PacWest 0.9%. Regional banks saw a large drop on Thursday after PacWest said its deposits fell sharply last week.

See also  Twitter: Elon Musk has to close the acquisition by Friday

You may also like

Reforms, table already failed. It will be a...

Rejection of the upswing – is Germany slipping...

Andrea Iervolino, from cinema to football: his shares...

With courage for more motivation and success in...

Naples, De Laurentiis doubles with Spalletti. Osimhen-Kim, monster...

“Education for work”: Swiss forced labor in the...

Berlin is unlikely to face any major tax...

Reforms, Calderoli: “For the League, both presidentialism and...

“No country does everything right or wrong when...

Prada, China gives wings to luxury: revenues of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy