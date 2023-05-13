Wall Street with plus sign: Dow Jones up +0.2%

Il Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 62 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 gained about 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite

rose 0.2%.

Regional banks rallied broadly after falling the previous session. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking (KRE) ETF

rose 0.6%. Western Alliance gained 1% and PacWest 0.9%. Regional banks saw a large drop on Thursday after PacWest said its deposits fell sharply last week.