Wall Street: world sounds recession alert, US futures accelerate downwards

On Wall Street, US futures are down, in line with the negative trend of global equities, which discounts fears about the arrival of a recession. Fears that sank the US stock market in yesterday’s session, to the point that the S&P 500 reported the worst session since December 15, 2022. The index slipped by 1.56%, in a session characterized by strong sell-offs.

The Dow Jones fell more than 613 points (-1.81%) while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.24%, breaking the bullish trail of seven consecutive sessions. Weighing on the Wall Street indices were the sells on the shares of the banking giants JPMorgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

The disappointing US retail sales figure and the slowdown in producer price index inflation rekindled fears of an oncoming recession in the States.

Concerns about the onset of a recession led to a slide in 10-year US Treasury rates, which fell to their lowest since September, at 3.33%. At about 1.40 pm Italian time, rates on Treasuries raised their heads again, rising to 3.39%. Two-year rates are at 4.089%, after having dropped by almost a basis point on the eve.

At the moment, futures on the main US stock indexes confirm Wall Street’s negative trend, accelerating downwards: those on the Dow Jones are down by more than 200 points, those on the S&P 500 are down 0.77%, those on the Nasdaq are down by 0 ,80%.

US retail sales fell 1.1% in December, worse than the 0.8% decline expected by economists’ consensus, worse than a 0.6% drop in November.

Excluding the auto sales component, retail sales fell again by 1.1%, reporting a significantly worse trend than the estimated -0.4%, and accelerating downwards significantly compared to the previous decline, equal to – 0.2%.

Excluding auto and petrol sales, the decline was 0.7%, compared to -0.2% previously.

Also in December, the growth of US inflation as measured by the producer price index slowed down.

The growth rate was 6.2% on an annual basis, less than the +6.8% expected by economists.

Previous October PPI growth was revised down to +7.3% from a previously reported 7.4% increase.

Month-on-month, PPI inflation fell 0.5%, well beyond the 0.1% decline expected, compared with +0.2% the previous month.

