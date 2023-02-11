Wall Street is about to end the last week of trading in the red. The start of the session is negative, compared to a week of losses.

At about 3.45 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones dropped 68.59 points (-0.22%) while the S&P500 fell by 0.35%. The Nasdaq is worse again, with a decline of 0.80%.

Attention is still focused on the quarterly reports. The negative protagonist is Lyft, the private transport car services company, Uber’s rival, which announced a quarterly report and an outlook mercilessly rejected by the market. The stock is down about 35%.

Expedia also lost, down 5.6% after the travel company announced it finished the fourth quarter of 2022 with adjusted EPS of $1.26, lower than consensus expectations of $1.67. against revenues of $2.62 billion, below the $2.70 billion forecast.

Paypal shares, on the other hand, jumped more than 4% despite fourth-quarter revenues of $7.38 billion, less than the $7.39 billion expected. Watch out for the statement from CEO Dan Shulman, who announced that he will step down at the end of 2023.

Yesterday, the Dow Jones lost nearly 250 points, the S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite underperformed the market with a decline of 1.02%.

The fear of further rate hikes by the Fed, combined with some quarterly reports that have been disclosed in recent days, led the three main US stock indexes to end the week in the red.

The S&P 500 is set to close down 1.5%, while the Dow Jones marks a week-on-week decline of -0.6% to date. The Nasdaq Composite suffers the most, with a weekly loss of 2.3%. In particular, the S&P 500 archives the worst week in almost two months, since last December.

The fear that Jerome Powell’s Fed may proceed with more aggressive rate hikes, in its battle against inflation, is engraved in the trend in US Treasury rates, which have pointed upwards in recent days.

Today, yields on 10-year Treasuries have risen to 3.702%, while those on two-year Treasuries are around 4.485%, down slightly.