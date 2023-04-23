Wallife, the personal data theft protection app from your smartphone

Wallife, the app that protects against theft of personal data from your smartphone

Wallife is an app that protects individuals from the risks deriving from the improper use of new digital technologies, mitigating the risk of theft of personal data from the smartphone. According to the findings in a recent Ipsos research commissioned by Wallife, over a third of Italians claim to have been the victim of a digital crime.

Violations of social accounts, card cloning and unauthorized dissemination of personal images and videos are among the crimes that concern digital identity theft which is the most widespread crime. Thanks to a proprietary technology that exploits Machine Learning algorithms, the new Wallife App is able to detect more than 60 threats related to potential risks for the security of the device, the network and the apps installed, thus guaranteeing a high level of protection of the device. digital identity of individuals and risk mitigation.

Also, thanks to an anti-phishing detection systemthe App allows you to check the reliability of links, text messages, and documents that could hide possible phishing attempts, an increasingly sophisticated and complex technique to identify, thus preventing important risks that can lead to fraud and economic and reputational damage.

Insurance costs between 48 and 120 euros a year

Furthermore, again through the App, users can create and manage the Wallife Biometrics Id policy which ensures digital identity by protecting access to their bank accounts, online payment methods and social media. The insurance plans, smart, classic and premium, range from 48 to 120 euros per year.

The company, founded in 2020 by Fabio Sbianchi and led by CEO Maria Enrica Angelone, is a start-up operating in the Insurtech sector which investigates the new risks deriving from the applications of technology in every phase of individuals’ lives. The goal is to develop insurance products enhanced by a technological component useful for preventing and mitigating risks.