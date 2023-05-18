Walmart beats estimates in Q1 and improves outlook

Walmart has posted sales up nearly 8% in the first quarter of the year and raised its earnings forecast for the full year 2023. The distribution giant’s core business, food sales, offset weaker sales of apparel and electronics.

The stock marks an increase of 2,2% a $152 per share following numbers above analysts’ expectations. In addition, Walmart shares are up 6% year-to-date.

Walmart, profit and guidance above expectations

The food retailer, the largest in the US, said it now plans consolidated net sales growing by 3,5% in fiscal year 2023. It also expects the adjusted earnings per share for the whole year will be between $6,10 e $6,20more or less in line with analysts’ expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Il CFO, John David Rainey he said consumers are changing their attitudes by buying smaller packs, fewer discretionary items and waiting for promotions before making expensive purchases such as televisions and electronics in general. Despite the change in trend, the numbers for the first three months suggest an important resilience of the American consumer.

“We are seeing in these economic indicators that there is some strain on the consumer, but the resilience has surprised us,” he said. Rainey at CNBC. “And I think part of it is probably because balance sheets are much stronger than they were before the pandemic, even at this point.”

Sales also reflect this shift toward groceries and essentials, Rainey added. Almost the 60% of annual sales in the United States comes from foodstuffs.

In its second-quarter relative outlook, Walmart expects consolidated net sales up approximately 4% and adjusted earnings per share of between $1,63 e $ 1,68. That’s less than the $1.71 per share Wall Street was expecting, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv.

First quarter numbers

The largest distributor in the United States has released a earning per share you seem to $1.47, higher than expected $1.32. Revenues for the first quarter also beat expectations to reach 152.30 billion dollars compared to $148.76 billion expected by analysts.

While the net profit of Walmart fell to $1.67 billion o 62 cents a sharerespect to 2.05 billion of dollars, or 74 cents per share, from the previous year.

Walmart’s same-store sales in the US increased by 7,4%excluding fuel. The key industry metric includes sales of stores and clubs that have been open for at least a year. While ecommerce sales have increased by 27% every year.