Walmart, the world‘s largest grocery chain, posted revenue of $152.8 billion in the third quarter, up 8.7% (or 9.8% in constant currency) and higher than market expectations of 147.8 billion dollars.

Walmart’s comparative sales in the US grew 8.2%. While e-commerce grew by 16%.

Consolidated operating income for the third quarter was $2.7 billion, down 53.5%. Adjusted operating income was $6 billion, up 3.9%.

“We had a good quarter with strong global revenue growth led by Walmart and Sam’s Club US, along with Flipkart and Walmex – commented the CEO, Doug McMillon – Walmart US continued to gain market share in the grocery sector, helped by the growth unitary in our food sector.

We significantly improved our inventory in the third quarter and will continue to make progress at the end of the year.”

The U.S. retail giant improved its guidance, saying it expects adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2023 to fall 6% to 7%, versus a previous forecast of a decline of 9% to 11%.

It also expects fiscal 2023 net sales to increase 5.5%, up from a previous forecast of a 4.5% increase.

Finally, Walmart approved the $20 billion buyback to replace the existing authorization, which had approximately $1.9 billion remaining at the end of the third quarter.