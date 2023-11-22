Walmart Considers Eliminating Self-Checkout Service Due to Merchandise Shortage and Theft Issues

Walmart considering going back to traditional payment methods following intentional theft and customer errors

Walmart is reconsidering the use of self-payment tools following a shortage of merchandise and problems stemming from intentional thefts and errors made by customers during purchases in the United States. While the self-payment tool helps to streamline the payment process and reduce operational expenses, it is not effective when customers have to correctly identify items such as fruits and vegetables, verify ages for the purchase of alcoholic beverages, and control theft.

According to Walmart Puerto Rico spokesperson Viviana Mercado, the company is facing similar issues in Puerto Rico but will continue with the self-collection service, as it speeds up the purchasing process for consumers. However, she acknowledged that there have been setbacks on the island due to theft but not to the same level experienced in stores in the United States.

The concept of self-checkout services has been present in the market since the 1980s, notably in supermarkets since the 2000s. However, it wasn’t until the Covid-19 pandemic that megastores reinforced their use of this tool to adhere to distancing measures and prevent the spread of the disease.

Despite the benefits, various businesses in the United States are rethinking their strategies regarding self-service checkouts, as sales losses due to theft are greater compared to operations in Puerto Rico. Mercado stated that Walmart has implemented various security measures in areas prone to theft, and an application that sends alerts and provides real-time monitoring of the transactions is used. Additionally, the self-payment machines do not ignore the age requirement when purchasing alcoholic beverages or cigarettes, with the system prompting for age verification and an associate manually approving the purchase when necessary.

Walmart Puerto Rico plans to maintain traditional payment options alongside self-service checkouts to cater to customer preferences. Other stores in Puerto Rico offering self-service checkouts include Home Depot, Zara, Costco, among others, but their experiences or reactions with the payment method were not available.

Share this: Facebook

X

