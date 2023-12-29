Walmart Expands Return Policy to Accommodate Holiday Season

Walmart Expands Returns Policy for Holiday Season

Walmart has announced an expansion of its returns policy in the United States, just in time for the holiday season. The retail giant is known for adapting to the needs of its customers, and this latest move is no exception.

The largest store chain in the country is now making it even easier for customers to return items during the holiday season and the start of the new year. With many customers buying gifts for friends and family, the return policy plays a crucial role.

As part of the updated policy, Walmart has made its return policy more flexible for the holiday season. Products sold online and shipped by Walmart can be returned or replaced by mail within 90 days of receipt. The same applies to purchases made in physical stores.

During the current stage, items purchased in-store or online between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2024. This means that customers have an extended period to return items purchased during this time.

To facilitate the returns process, Walmart recommends that customers retain the original packaging and any receipts. The company also allows customers to scan paper receipts with its mobile app to prevent them from being lost.

Walmart also has the option to track in-store purchases with a debit/credit card, and online orders can be tracked using a phone number or email.

Customers can expect refunds to debit or credit cards without a receipt to take up to 10 days and will need to show a government ID. Additionally, for refunds, items valued at less than $10 will be refunded in cash, while items exceeding that amount will receive a Walmart gift card.

With this more flexible returns policy, Walmart is showing its commitment to customer satisfaction during the busy holiday season.