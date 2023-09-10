Walmart Implements New Salary Adjustments for U.S. Employees

Walmart Implements New Salary Adjustments for New Employees in the US

Walmart, a leading retail chain, recently announced salary adjustments for its new employees in the United States. This measure, which came into effect in July, aims to create consistency in hourly starting pay across individual branches. The revelation of this information was made public on September 7 by The Wall Street Journal.

According to Anne Hatfield, a spokesperson for Walmart, these adjustments will not apply to current employees but will instead focus on maintaining consistency and improving customer service. Hatfield emphasized that a consistent starting salary will lead to more consistent staffing, allowing associates to acquire new skills and kickstart their careers.

However, the salary adjustments exclude certain workers, specifically those in the delicatessen, bakery, and car care departments, as well as those requiring higher skills for their roles.

Hatfield acknowledged that differences in salaries between workers have made it challenging to rotate employees in different areas of the store to address staffing gaps. The salary adjustments aim to eliminate these discrepancies and ensure fair compensation for all employees.

Previously, Walmart’s wages ranged from $12 to $18 per hour. However, starting in February, the company increased the minimum hourly wage to a range of $14 to $19, depending on the location of the branches.

In related news, Walmart has been making efforts to support various groups through discounts and incentives. The company offers discounted memberships to individuals who are recipients of SNAP, Medicaid, and SSI. Additionally, Walmart has been providing cash cards to selected shoppers and offering full refunds to self-checkout customers who meet specific criteria.

With Walmart’s new salary adjustments, the company aims to create a level playing field for all new employees and foster a more cohesive and dedicated workforce.

