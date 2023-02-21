Walmart announced it finished its fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 with better-than-expected earnings and revenue.

Net income for the quarter was $6.28 billion, or $2.32 per share, up from $3.56 billion, or $1.28 per share, in the same period a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Wal-Mart reported earnings per share of $1.71, better than the $1.51 per share expected by analysts.

Revenue rose for the same quarter to $164.05 billion, better than the $159.72 billion expected by analysts.

The American retail giant – number one in the world – announced, among other things, that it expects comparative sales growth for the Walmart US division of between 2% and 2.5%, excluding fuel sales, for the new fiscal year. In the just ended fiscal fourth quarter, Wal-mart US comparative sales increased 8.3%.

Adjusted EPS for the new fiscal year is expected to be in the range of $5.90 to $6.05 excluding fuel, versus the higher consensus expectation of $6.53.

For the fiscal first quarter, expectations are for adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.25 to $1.30, lower than the $1.37 expected by analysts.

Walmart stock closed Friday’s session at $146.44.

The capitalization of the retail giant is almost 395 billion dollars. WMT stock is up 3% since the start of 2023, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s roughly 6% rally over the same period. In the pre-market, prices drop by almost 4%.