Walmart: Solid accounts in 1Q and raises EPS estimates

Walmart: Solid accounts in 1Q and raises EPS estimates

Accounts above expectations in the first quarter of 2023 for the American retail giant Walmart. In the first three months, net revenues rose 7.6% year over year to $152.3 billion, versus estimates of $148.7 billion. For the same number of stores in the USA, sales increased by 7.4% against the +5.1% expected.

The gross profit margin stood at 23.7% versus 23.8% a year ago and estimates of 23.64%. Diluted EPS settles at $1.47 versus $1.31 expected.

“Comparable sales were strong globally with e-commerce up 26%,” said CEO Doug McMillon. “We contained expenses, expanded the operating margin and increased profits”.

The company also raised its full-year earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.10 to $6.20 per share, up from previous earnings expectations of $5.95 to $6.05. for action.

In pre-market Wall Street, the stock advanced 1.7%.

