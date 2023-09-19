Walmart to Close Additional Stores in 2024: Where and When?

Walmart, the multinational retail corporation, continues its trend of closing underperforming branches in an effort to improve business performance. Reports state that at least 23 stores in 14 states across the United States will be shut down in 2023. However, the company is already looking towards the future and has announced the closure of another branch that will impact the residents of Connecticut.

According to an official statement released by Walmart, starting from January 2024, the store located at 680 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854, will permanently close its doors. This closure also includes the pharmacy within the store. Walmart expressed gratitude towards the customers who have patronized their Connecticut Avenue location and assured them of continued service at their Main Avenue Supercenter and other nearby stores through both physical and online platforms.

The reason for the closure, as confirmed by Walmart, is the significant losses incurred by the branch. The company revealed that these stores have been losing tens of millions of dollars annually, and these losses have nearly doubled in the past five years alone. This decision falls in line with Walmart’s strategy of shutting down branches that fail to generate sufficient profits.

The closure of store branches has been garnering attention in the media, with some referring to it as a “retail apocalypse.” Walmart is not the only corporation facing this issue, as competitors like Target and Walgreens have also announced store closures in 2023. The industry-wide struggles are indicative of changing consumer behavior and increasing competition in the retail sector.

As Walmart forges ahead into 2024, it remains focused on improving its business performance by culling underperforming stores and redirecting resources to more profitable locations. The closure of the Norwalk branch in Connecticut is just one step in this ongoing process.