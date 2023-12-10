Walmart Unveils Christmas Offers with Major Discounts on Popular Products

Walmart’s Christmas Offers: Five Products with Major Discounts

After the success of Black Friday, Walmart has announced its special offers for the Christmas and year-end season, and they are sure to be of interest to millions of customers in the United States.

Following the always-awaited Black Friday weekend, during which Walmart offered special deals for customers, the retail giant is continuing its efforts to please even the most demanding of tastes before the end of the year.

Walmart is preparing its best options for the upcoming Christmas and year-end season, with a variety of products and, above all, affordable prices set to distinguish its offers for the last days of 2022.

Here are five products with the most notable discounts available at Walmart:

1. Apple Airpods, 2nd generation – now with a discount of $30.00 USD, priced at $99.00 USD. With high sound quality and easy use, one charge gives you three hours of unbeatable audio.

2. Linksys Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router – a discount of $90.00 USD, perfect for working, entertaining, or playing online without interruptions. It covers an area of ​​140 square meters with its 2.2 Gbps, making it very fast and reliable.

3. Roku Streaming Stick 4K – available for $39.00 USD, allowing you to connect to your TV and watch your favorite shows and movies from various streaming platforms. The device is controlled using voice commands.

4. Phillips 60-Watt Wi-Fi Smart LED Photo Bundle – manage the lights as you like, with the current price set at $9.00 USD.

5. Emeril Lagasse’s 360 ​​Plus air fryer – working as a toaster oven and broiler, with 12 cooking settings and a discount of $90.00 USD.

Walmart’s Christmas and year-end offers are sure to make the holiday season even more special for customers looking for great deals on high-quality products.

Share this: Facebook

X

