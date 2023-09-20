Walt Disney, 60 billion investments for new theme parks

Listen to the audio version of the article

Walt Disney will double its park-related investments to approximately $60 billion over the next 10 years. Disney CEO Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro, the company’s parks chief, announced the accelerated pace of investment during a meeting of Wall Street analysts and investors at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The growth plan

The parks business has become a reliable profit driver for Disney and has helped cushion losses in its Disney+ streaming business, which is only expected to become profitable next year. Iger described the parks as “an amazing business” for the California-based global entertainment company. Disney noted that its Parks, Experiences and Products segment has expanded at a combined annual growth rate of 6% since fiscal 2017 and generated $32.3 billion in operating revenue over the past 12 months. Significant investments, in particular, have spurred participation, Disney noted.Iger said the company plans to invest $17 billion over the next decade in Florida, where it is embroiled in a dispute with Gov. Ron DeSantis, a candidate Republican presidential election. It is also making long-term plans for new attractions and amenities at its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Disney has more than 1,000 acres of land for future development at its six existing theme parks around the world. It is seeking to attract about 700 million consumers identified by the company’s internal research as Disney fans who have yet to visit one of its theme parks. According to filings, Disney said it has a sufficiently strong balance sheet and lending capacity to fund its growth initiatives. The announcement of the planned investment followed a slowdown at Walt Disney World in Orlando, while attendance at its parks around the world is on the rise, particularly Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland.