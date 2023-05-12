Walt Disney stock crashes after declining subscriber numbers

A Wall Street sell your Walt Disney whose title is currently at drop of more than 8% after the company, by submitting its quarterly accounts, recorded a decline in subscribers on Disney+and this could also continue for the current quarter.

Quarterly light and shadow accounts

In the second quarter of its fiscal year, Walt Disney saw grow revenues by 13%, which reached altitude in the period between January and March 21.82 billion dollars, a figure in line with the expectations reported by Bloomberg ein up from $20.27 billion made a year ago.

The profit is good too which in the reference period amounted to $0.93 a share (1.27 billion dollars), a figure also in line with the expectations of analysts, even if down from $1.08 per share recorded in the same quarter of last year.

“We are pleased with our results this quarter, including the improved financial performance of our streaming business, which reflects the strategic changes we have made across the company to realign Disney for sustained growth and success,” he commented in a statement. note the Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Turnaround in the number of Disney+ subscribers

What disappointed market expectations and triggered today’s selling on the stock is the number of Disney+ subscribers, which almost surprisingly droppedthus triggering a trend reversal.

Disney+ ended the quarter with 157.8 million subscribers, a number down from the 161.8 million recorded three months ago and well below analysts’ estimates that had expected 163.5 million new subscribers.

Disney+ subscribers thus decreased by 2% compared to the previous quarter, the second consecutive quarter of lost subscriptions, a factor that increases the fears for investors of the company.

Overall, however, the number of Disney subscribers, therefore taking as a reference Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ collectively rose to 231.3 million from 205.5 million last year, even if the trend of new subscribers on Disney+ weighs on the stock.

Subscribers plummet in India

The Disney line of business that has lost the most subscribers is Disney+ Hotstar in India after the company has lost streaming rights to cricket matches of the Indian Premier League, the most watched sport in India.

Disney also has lost 300,000 customers in the United States and Canadamainly due to the increase in season ticket prices made in December.

In any case, the CEO of Disney Robert Iger stated that the company is “heartened and pleased that the loss of Disney+ subscribers was relatively small, demonstrating price elasticity.”

The higher price penalizes new subscribers

The decline in the number of Disney + subscribers as we said can be also justified by the increase in subscription prices, which in recent months in the United States has jumped on average to $7.14 a monthwith a 20% increase over last year.

At the end of last year Disney+ introduced a new subscription plan providing a plan with the inclusion of advertising and increased the price of the ad-free version by 38% to $11 a month in the US.

The price increase of subscriptions has triggered yes a decline in subscriptions but at the same time has favorsto the profitability of the companywith average revenue per Disney+ subscriber being increased 13% year-over-year to $4.44 per subscriber.

That’s that to further boost the average profitability of each subscription, CEO Bob Iger said this year plans to further raise the price of the ad-free Disney+ service. this year.

The television business is down

The company has witnessed a steep decline in its traditional TV businessunit which includes ABC ed ESPN.

The profits of the traditional television business of Disney, including the ESPN cable networks and the broadcasting businesses of ABC, they decreased 35% to $1.83 billionand this is a result of higher sports programming costs and less advertising.

But Walt Disney is not the only one, last week, Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount Global also registered a significant drop in advertising revenue television.

“2023 is a transitional year with third-quarter streaming losses expected to rise to approximately $800 million,” comments Geetha Ranganathan, senior industry analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

The media and entertainment branch goes up

Disney’s largest segment, ie media and entertainment, raised $14.04 billion during the quarter, That’s up from $13.62 billion a year ago, though analysts were expecting an average of $14.15 billion.

Disney television networks alone spawned sales of $6.63 billion, with analysts forecasting revenues of $6.8 billion.

Cost cutting

To consolidate and increase its financial base, Disney is cutting $5.5 billion in annual costs and shedding 7,000 jobs from the workforce.

Recent layoffs have also affected most of the team that worked on the launch of Disney+ in 2019.

Theme parks are making a comeback

Good trend for the resort unit and Disney theme parks whose profits increased by 23% and this thanks to the return to profitability of the company’s international theme parks after the long hiatus and limitations due to the Covid-19.

The revenues from the company’s iconic theme parks, which are now present all over the world, increased to $7.78 billion in revenue (including product sales) compared to $6.65 billion a year ago.

This number beat analysts’ expectations of $7.6 billion in revenue.

Still on the subject of theme parks, Iger said that Disney intends to expand the international parks in Paris, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo with new attractions and a “Frozen” and “Zootopia” themed exhibition.

Disney is also betting on AI

During the call with analysts when asked “what do you think of artificial intelligence and its impact on Disney,” Disney CEO Iger replied: “All in all, I’m optimistic about artificial intelligence. We use it for internal efficiencies, but also to get closer to the customer, offering a better service”. It is now clear that Artificial Intelligence is disruptive and will be difficult to manage from an IT point of view”.

Rain of “Buys” among analysts

Despite everything, the analyst of Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $115 to $120with the company according to analyst Swinburne is executing the “more balanced content monetization strategy, implements cost initiatives and addresses macro uncertainty in its parks“. In this context, Morgan Stanley expects strong earnings growth and argues that the parks side of the business”generates interesting growth and will continue to do so in the years to come“.

As for the view on Walt Disney, from the data collected by Bloomberg, we see how the how almost all of the analysts (31) who follow the stock give a “Buy” indication7 say they keep in the portfolio (“Hold”), while none have a “Sell” view on the title.

Il average 12-month target price is 124.9 dollarswhich implies a potential return of 35% compared to current prices a Wall Street.

Technical analysis: Disney breaches the moving averages

Sales on the Disney stock which currently shows a drop of more than 8% on Wall Street, thus bringing the balance sheet from the beginning of the year to an increase of 13%.

In particular, the stock with today’s session opened in gap breaking down the support levels given by the main moving averages at 50 and 200 periods, an element to pay attention to and with bearish implications.

Disney is at 92 dollarsi per share and if the short-term weakness continues, the next important support level at psychological share of the 90 dollars to action could reproject the title towards 84 dollars at share prices of December last year.

Conversely, only a return of prices towards theresistance area at the $100 level per share could favor a recovery in share prices.