Wan Gang, Miao Wei, Xin Guobin, Zeng Yuqun are all here! How will the power battery industry develop in the future? _ Oriental Fortune Network

On June 9th, the 2023 World Momentum sponsored by the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government and the Ministry of Industry and Information TechnologyBatteryThe conference officially opened in Yibin. The theme of this conference is “Greennew momentum·The world’s new kinetic energy”.

big coffeegathered, focus on new hotspots in the industry, talk freely about new trends in the industry, and explore new paths for the industry. Wan Gang, chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, Miao Wei, member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and deputy director of the Economic Committee, and Xin Guobin, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, spoke one after another to discuss development plans.

“worldwidenew energyThe automobile industry has entered a new stage of accelerated development.For powerBatteryTechnological innovation, quality performance, etc. put forward higher requirements. “Xin Guobin said in his speech at the conference that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will work with all relevant parties to promote the momentumBatteryTechnological innovation improves the stability of the industrial chain supply chain and the level of green development.

On the same day, the major project signing event of the 2023 World Power Battery Conference was held. A total of 64 projects were signed at this conference, with a total contract value of 106.3 billion yuan.

Miaowei: The price of lithium carbonate is highly likely this yearWill remain at 150,000-200,000 yuan/ton

Miao Wei said at the meeting: “The huge market demand has driven the continuous rise in the price of raw materials. The rise in the price of battery raw materials such as lithium salt is not only affected by the mismatch between upstream and downstream supply and demand, but also some market speculation factors. Key raw materials for power batteries Prices are rising, and cost pressures are transmitted to downstream power battery companies andnew energycar company. ”

Miao Wei said: “The good news is that since the beginning of this year, the price of lithium carbonate has fallen sharply. I think this year’s price will probably remain at 150,000-200,000 yuan/ton.”

In addition, Miao Wei proposed that my country’s power battery companies should improve their international competitiveness by reducing costs and increasing efficiency. He said,Power batteries account for nearly 40% of the cost of a vehicle, and the cost of power batteries still needs to be further reduced in the future.

Wan Gang:pay attention to the wholesolid state batteryIn order to represent the research and development of new system batteries

On June 9, around the development of the power battery industry, Wan Gang put forward five suggestions:The first is to increase the research and development of next-generation power battery technology.Scientifically judge the technical route of the next generation power battery, pay attention tonew materialHe Yiquansolid state batteryThe basic research and technology research and development of the new system battery represented by the company will systematically solve the engineering technical problems of the new system battery of key materials and system integration, and promote industrial application and demonstration operation.

The second is to promotenew momentumHigh-quality development of the entire battery industry chain. In the face of fluctuations in the price of raw materials for power batteries, it is necessary to speed up the development of upstream mineral resources, establish a guarantee system for key raw material resources, realize the stable price and supply of key raw materials, strengthen the overall coordination of the industrial chain and industry supervision, and adhere to the supply-side structural Reform is the main line, and an ecological circle of symbiosis and win-win for the whole industry chain will be built.

The third is to speed up the formulation of safety-related standards and regulations. In recent years, great progress has been made in power battery monomer and system safety protection technology. “However, if we want to keep a clear mind, we need to continuously improve the requirements for heat dissipation and heat management technology, and speed up the revision and formulation of relevant standards.” Wan Gang said.

The fourth is to promote the green recycling and comprehensive utilization of decommissioned batteries.establish a well-orderedPower battery recyclingThe market ecology of recycling and comprehensive utilization plays an important role in environmental protection, cost control, cascaded utilization, raw material guarantee, and promotion of sustainable industrial development; it is necessary to strengthen the supervision and management system of recycling and actively explore innovative business models to achievePower battery recyclingmarket development.

The fifth is to adhere to a high level of open cooperation on power batteries.

Xin Guobin: Guiding the rational investment of social capital,Avoid blind expansion and disorderly development

Xin Guobin said: “The globalnew energyThe automobile industry has entered a new stage of accelerated development. Higher requirements are put forward for power battery technology innovation, quality performance, etc. ”

he proposes,Support industrial collaborative innovation and play the role of leading enterprises and various innovation platformssupport upstream and downstream to carry out joint innovation research, system layout resource mining and refining, new material system, battery system management and other technology research and development, accelerate the breakthrough of new generation battery research, simultaneously improve the level of large-scale intelligent flexible manufacturing and testing and verification capabilities, and continue to improve product quality. Technical level and quality performance.

in addition,Optimize industry management policies, strengthen the overall layout of industrial development, guide rational investment of social capital, and avoid blind expansion and disorderly development. Further improve technical standards, improve safety technical requirements for thermal diffusion of power batteries, strengthen supervision and management of product consistency, strengthen product safety guarantees, research and compile battery replacement technical standard systems, and promote the unification of standards such as battery size, battery replacement interface, and communication protocols.

Zeng Yuqun: Power battery market demand in 2030Will reach 4.8TWH

CATLIt has been the number one power battery in the world for eight consecutive years, and its global market share will rise from 33% in 2021 to 37% in 2022.CATLChairman Zeng Yuqun said at the conference that for the industry, battery power has entered a new stage from “have it” to “whether it is good or not”. Including continuous optimization of industrial layout, more reasonable structure, and continuous transformation and upgrading.

Zeng Yuqun believes thatFrom an industry perspective, it is predicted that the power battery market demand will reach 4.8TWH in 2030.At the same time, according to the forecast of Gaogong lithium battery, in 2030energy storageThe market demand will also exceed 1 TWH.

“The future of the TWH era has come, and we have also seen that many companies around the world have joined the competition on the power battery track, but in different scenarios, market applications are putting forward higher requirements for batteries, and there are still many areas of battery development. The business model is not yet mature.” Zeng Yuqun said that to achieve high-quality development of the power battery industry, growth stability, balanced development, environmental sustainability and social equity are required.

(Source of article: China Securities Journal)

Article source: China Securities Journal

Author of the article: Ai Li

Original Title: Wan Gang, Miao Wei, Xin Guobin, Zeng Yuqun are all here! It is full of highlights, how will the power battery industry develop in the future?