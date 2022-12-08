Original Title: Exclusive!When Wang Bing was appointed as a member of the CCB Party Committee

21st Century Business Herald reporter Yang Xi reports from Beijing

Recently, a new round of personnel adjustments involving many major banks is underway intensively.

On December 8, a reporter from the 21st Century Business Herald exclusively learned thatBank of ChinaWang Bing, the former secretary of the board of directors, has officially assumed the post of ChinaConstruction BankMember of the party committee, after completing the necessary procedures, Wang Bing will serve as vice president of China Construction Bank.

Wang Bing is a cadre who grew up within the Bank of China system and was once evaluated as having a pioneering and innovative spirit. According to public information, Wang Bing graduated from Soochow University with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in English, and a master’s degree in business administration from London Metropolitan University.

Wang Bing joined Bank of China in 1996, and has held various management positions in Suzhou Branch, Ningbo Branch, Jiangsu Branch and other institutions, including the vice president of Jiangsu Branch and the president of Ningbo Branch. In 2018, Wang Bing served as Vice President of Bank of China (Hong Kong), in charge of the Global Corporate Finance Department, Industrial and Commercial Banking Department, Institutional Business Department, Transaction Banking Department and custody and trust services. In the second half of 2022, Wang Bing returned to the head office to take over Mei Feiqi, the former Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Bank of China, who resigned due to age.

In this round of major bank personnel adjustments, the Bank of China has exported two cadres, including Wang Bing. On December 6, the official website of Everbright Group showed that Wang Zhiheng was appointed as a member of the Party Committee of Everbright Group and concurrently served asChina Everbright BankParty committee member and deputy secretary. According to the reporter of 21st Century Business Herald, Wang Zhiheng will be the president of China Everbright Bank after fulfilling relevant procedures. Before that, Wang Zhiheng was the vice president of the Bank of China.

According to the reporter’s understanding, in this round of personnel adjustment, China Construction Bank will also export a cadre to the outside world. Duan Hongtao, director of the head office of China Construction Bank, will be transferred from China Construction Bank. The relevant announcement has been released in the bank. According to the reporter’s understanding, Duan Hongtao will also fill the position of vice president of a large state-owned bank.

(Author: Yang Xi Editor: Li Yumin)

