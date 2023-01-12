Recently, it was reported that Wang Fengying, the former president of Great Wall Motors, will succeed He Xiaopeng as the CEO of Xiaopeng Motors. Relevant people from Xiaopeng Motors replied that they have not received relevant information internally, but He Xiaopeng is indeed looking for a CEO candidate, so the possibility of Wang Fengying as CEO of Xiaopeng Motors cannot be ruled out. In response to this rumor, Xiaopeng Motors also responded, saying: Xiaopeng initiated organizational adjustments in the second half of last year, and it has achieved initial results. The adjustment is still in progress, and outstanding talents from all walks of life are welcome to join Xiaopeng. If there is any further information, we will share it with you in time.

According to expert analysis, early new forces made products based on the Internet thinking mode, and iteratively upgraded after launching a single explosive product. However, automotive products and Internet products are fundamentally different. Return to the organizational model of automobile enterprises. Therefore, Xiaopeng Motors needs more professional car professionals to coordinate the planning and operation of the product matrix. In fact, He Xiaopeng also realized internal problems after the product replacement and G9 failed to launch, and initiated a series of changes.

In October last year, He Xiaopeng issued an email to all employees, stating that he would adjust the company’s organizational structure. In terms of personnel, Xiaopeng Motors has also reorganized internally. In December, He Xiaopeng himself announced that he would return to Xiaopeng Motors, focus on the strategic planning, product development, user services and organizational changes of Xiaopeng Motors, and gradually withdraw from the daily operations of Xiaopeng Huitian and Xiaopeng Penghang. Xia Heng also resigned as the executive chairman of Xiaopeng Motors.

It is worth noting that, in addition to the rumors of Wang Fengying’s joining, there are recent media reports that the former Geely executive Yi Han will join Xiaopeng Motors after the Spring Festival as vice president, fully responsible for marketing and public relations.