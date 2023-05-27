Wang Jianjun, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission: Focus on issues and standardize corporate governance and information disclosure

Securities Times News , according to the news released by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Wang Jianjun, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, delivered a speech at the annual meeting of the China Association of Listed Companies and the 2023 China Listed Companies Summit. Wang Jianjun said, focus on issues, standardize corporate governance and information disclosure. Good corporate governance and standardized information disclosure are important symbols of high-quality listed companies and an important starting point for improving the quality of listed companies. It is necessary to vigorously strengthen the supervision of corporate governance, start with the creation of best practice cases, carry out in-depth activities to improve the effectiveness of corporate governance, strengthen the awareness of “key minority” governance, strengthen internal supervision and control, improve the normalization mechanism of listed companies’ performance briefings, and actively Guide various subjects to effectively participate in corporate governance, and promote the governance of listed companies to a new level. At the same time, improve the information disclosure system under the comprehensive registration system, strengthen the consistent supervision of information disclosure, improve the quality of information disclosure, and create a more open, transparent, and credible listed company.

