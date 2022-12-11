(Original title: Wang Junshou, Director of the Shanghai Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau: Support institutions to enrich RMB financial products and promote the construction of Shanghai International Reinsurance Center)

News from the Financial Associated Press, December 9 (Reporter Wang Hong)At the 4th Bund Financial Summit today, Wang Junshou, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of Shanghai Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, said that under the premise of controllable risks, we will support institutions to enrich international RMB financial products, further improve the internationalization of RMB, and promote Shanghai International reinsurance center construction.

Wang Junshou said that the Shanghai Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau will work with relevant departments to build an offshore financial system that matches the Shanghai International Financial Center, and explore offshore opening rules and policies that have both Chinese characteristics and international competitiveness. Under the premise, the supporting institutions will enrich the international RMB financial products and further improve the internationalization of RMB; they will work with relevant departments to promote the construction of Shanghai International Reinsurance Center, improve the underwriting capacity, service level and transaction activity, and strengthen the globalization of my country’s insurance industry. Influence.

According to Wang Junshou, in recent years, foreign financial institutions have anchored in Shanghai, and continued to form a gathering effect. BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Schroeder, Amonix International, BNP Paribas and other internationally renowned asset management institutions have jointly established a large-scale domestic bank. The joint venture wealth management company settled in Shanghai and actively participated in the construction of China‘s wealth management market. At present, there are more than 50 foreign-funded banks and insurance legal person institutions in Shanghai, more than 100 foreign-funded provincial branches, and nearly 80 foreign-funded banks and insurance representative offices.

Wang Junshou said that he will take multiple measures to guide and urge banking and insurance institutions to increase the scale of financing support for Shanghai’s strategic emerging industries and leading industries, and increase the proportion of medium and long-term loans; carry out technological financial innovation pilots under the current regulatory framework to support and meet more ” It will promote financial institutions to continue to strengthen the supply of financial services to new citizen groups, support financial institutions to develop financial services for the elderly, and promote the improvement of policies and standard systems that support green development.

Wang Junshou also said that he will actively optimize the means and methods of supervision, strengthen data-driven supervision, improve the digital intelligence level of the supervision chain, and strive to create a “Shanghai model” of “smart supervision”. We will work together to create a more fair, transparent, and open business environment, encourage Chinese and foreign financial institutions to actively leverage their respective advantages, complement each other in terms of products, business, and talents, and inject new momentum into the construction of Shanghai as an international financial center.

Shanghai is the bridgehead of reform and opening up, where Chinese and foreign financial institutions gather, funds are pooled, and innovation is active. The data shows that the breadth and depth of financial supply in Shanghai’s banking industry and insurance industry have improved significantly in the past ten years. The assets and loans of Shanghai’s banking industry have increased by more than 140%; the insurance depth has risen from 4.08% to 4.56%, and the insurance density has increased from 3421 Yuan/person rose to 7917 yuan/person, providing strong support and risk protection for the healthy development of the real economy.