Wang Maqing, Deputy Director of Municipal People’s Congress, Leads Investigation on Open Economy and Emphasizes Development Strategies

Wang Maqing, the deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, recently conducted a special investigation on the open economy in the city. Accompanied by Zhang Yueqin, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, Wang Maqing and his team visited several foreign-funded foreign trade enterprises to gain a better understanding of their production, operation, and to gather suggestions.

One of the companies visited was Faurecia (Jiaxing) Auto Parts Systems Co., Ltd., a leading auto parts manufacturer. Wang Maqing praised the company for its successful projects in Jiaxing and encouraged them to continue investing in the city. He emphasized the importance of increasing research and development efforts while expanding production scale and taking advantage of policies to establish foreign-funded research and development centers.

The research team also visited Hanshow Technology Co., Ltd., a company known for providing digital solutions for retail stores. Wang Maqing applauded the company for its technological advancements, which have placed it at the top in terms of electronic price tag revenue globally. He encouraged the company to continue strengthening research and development to further solidify its position in both domestic and foreign markets.

After the company visits, Wang Maqing presided over a symposium where Zhang Yueqin reported on the key work in the first half of the year and outlined future measures. The city of Jiaxing has seen impressive results in foreign investment, foreign trade, foreign economy, and consumption. Wang Maqing commended the city’s business work and highlighted its achievements in these areas.

During the symposium, Wang Maqing emphasized several key points. Firstly, he stressed the importance of embracing openness as a means of empowering transformation and upgrading. Secondly, he called for the strengthening of the city’s advantages in terms of foreign investment and trade, with the aim of improving the modern industrial system. Wang Maqing also emphasized the need to improve the policy system and provide tailored services to leading enterprises. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of creating a strong working atmosphere and supporting exemplary projects and enterprises.

Wang Maqing’s investigation on the open economy serves as a reflection of the city’s commitment to economic development and growth. Through strengthening its open economy, Jiaxing aims to attract more foreign investment, improve its trade relations, and foster a thriving business environment for both local and international companies. With the guidance of leaders like Wang Maqing, the city is well-positioned to achieve its economic goals and make significant strides in the open economy sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

