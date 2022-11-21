Home Business Wang Pida: The risk and harm of cross-border transformation under the cover of false revenue increase of listed companies are relatively large
Business

Wang Pida: The risk and harm of cross-border transformation under the cover of false revenue increase of listed companies are relatively large

by admin
Wang Pida: The risk and harm of cross-border transformation under the cover of false revenue increase of listed companies are relatively large

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-11-21 15:54:46

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

Zeda Yisheng and *ST Amethyst, which received regulatory penalties, suspended trading today, but *ST Xingxing fluctuated higher in early trading, closing up 1.53%. How do you view the market outlook of related stocks? Regulatory authorities are cracking down on fraudulent issuance and other violations of laws and regulations. What are the new characteristics of the intensity and direction of supervision? What is the impact on the overall market? Which stocks need investors to be vigilant in advance?

Wang Pida: The risk and harm of cross-border transformation under the cover of false revenue increase of listed companies are relatively large

Zeda Yisheng and *ST Amethyst, which received regulatory penalties, suspended trading today, but *ST Xingxing fluctuated higher in early trading, closing up 1.53%. How do you view the market outlook of related stocks? Regulatory authorities are cracking down on fraudulent issuance and other violations of laws and regulations. What are the new characteristics of the intensity and direction of supervision? What is the impact on the overall market? Which stocks need investors to be vigilant in advance?

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  The number of closed stores is greater than the number of stores opened. How does the Yonghui Supermarket in the “broken wrist” transformation recover blood_display

You may also like

Superbonus, stop for family members living together: for...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

FOL Trading USA: episode dated 11.21.2022

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré leaves after...

Stock index futures bottomed out, IM main contract...

Milano Music Week, the event that investigates the...

Gas, 3 billion cubic meters saved: record heat...

Lange’s current closing report: Thread futures fluctuate and...

Fixed income: the bonds to be preferred. Beware...

Don’t worry about recession! Wall Street Says Strong...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy