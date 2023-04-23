Wang Shouwen, Ministry of Commerce: Encourage banks and insurance institutions to expand insurance policy financing and credit enhancement cooperation, accelerate the expansion of industrial chain underwriting and a series of specific measures

Every AI newsletter, on April 23, Wang Shouwen, the international trade negotiator and deputy minister of the Ministry of Commerce, said that the Ministry of Commerce specially organized research and conducted investigations and research in 18 provinces and cities, coordinating the current and long-term, analyzing the demands of foreign trade enterprises, and working with the people Banks, the General Administration of Customs and other relevant departments formulate relevant policies, improve the foresight and accuracy of policies, and report to the State Council, which studies and issues relevant policies accordingly. In terms of stable scale, there are three aspects. One is to strive to create trade opportunities. This includes resuming extensive offline exhibitions in China, improving the efficiency of APEC business travel card processing, and promoting the safe and orderly recovery of international passenger flights. In addition, we also ask embassies and consulates stationed abroad to increase support for foreign trade enterprises, and we will also release specific measures related to country-specific trade guidelines, which are aimed at increasing trade opportunities for enterprises. The second is to stabilize trade in key products. Including helping auto companies to establish and improve the international marketing service system, ensuring the reasonable capital needs of large-scale complete equipment projects, and speeding up the revision of catalogs that encourage imports of technologies and products. The third is to stabilize foreign trade enterprises. Including research on the establishment of the second phase of the service trade innovation development guidance fund, encouraging banks and insurance institutions to expand cooperation in insurance policy financing and credit enhancement, actively meeting the needs of small, medium and micro enterprises for foreign trade financing, and accelerating the expansion of industrial chain underwriting and other specific measures. (China Net)