Wang Weizhong went to Macao to attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd BEYOND International Science and Technology Innovation Expo, deepen Guangdong-Macao cooperation in science and technology innovation and accelerate the construction of an international science and technology innovation center with global influence Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

Wang Weizhong went to Australia to attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd BEYOND International Science and Technology Innovation Expo

Deepen Guangdong-Macao Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation and Accelerate the Construction of an International Science and Technology Innovation Center with Global Influence



On May 10, the 3rd BEYOND International Science and Technology Innovation Expo hosted by the Macau Science and Technology Federation opened in Macau. Wan Gang, vice chairman of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, attended and delivered a speech. Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region He Iat Seng and Governor of Guangdong Province Wang Weizhong attended and delivered speeches. Zheng Xincong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government of Macao, attended the opening ceremony.

Entrusted by Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Wang Weizhong expressed his congratulations on the holding of the Expo on behalf of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government. He pointed out that the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is a major national strategy personally planned, deployed and promoted by General Secretary Xi Jinping. From April 10 to 13 this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Guangdong in person and made it clear that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area should become a strategic fulcrum for a new development pattern, a demonstration site for high-quality development, and a leading site for Chinese-style modernization. In recent years, Guangdong and Macao have continuously strengthened cooperation in the field of scientific and technological innovation, continued to deepen reform and opening up, and promoted the opening and sharing of scientific and technological plans and major scientific and technological infrastructure in an orderly manner. Promote bilateral scientific and technological cooperation to show vigorous vitality. At present, Guangdong is fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the important speeches and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guangdong. Guangdong has a great opportunity to deepen reform and opening up, and the big articles should be implemented in a timely manner, implement the innovation-driven development strategy in depth, accelerate the construction of the whole process of innovation ecological chain, continue to deepen the cooperation in science and technology innovation between Guangdong and Macao, promote the efficient connection and connection of innovation resources between the two places, and accelerate the construction of a global Influential international science and technology innovation center. Sincerely welcome experts, scholars, entrepreneurs, and scientific and technological talents from all over the world to seize opportunities and actively visit Hengqin, Guangdong, and the Greater Bay Area for investigation and exchange, innovation and entrepreneurship, and common development. Guangdong is willing to further intensify exchanges and cooperation in the science and technology industry with all parties to jointly promote scientific and technological progress and create a better future.

Since it was first held in 2021, BEYOND International Science and Technology Innovation Expo has developed into one of the largest and most influential international science and technology expos. This expo is held in Macao and Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone in an innovative way of “one exhibition, two places”, focusing on the three major areas of sustainable development, life sciences, and consumer technology, and deeply discussing the frontiers of technological innovation and industrial development. The implementation of Macau’s “1+4” moderately diversified development strategy and the injection of new impetus and vitality into the construction of the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone will play an important role in promoting the deepening of Guangdong-Macao cooperation and the construction of an international science and technology innovation center in the Greater Bay Area.

Zhao Baige, Vice Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Twelfth National People’s Congress and Chairman of the “Belt and Road” International Think Tank Expert Committee of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences; Investment Bank President Jin Liqun and others attended the opening ceremony.