News on December 30th, today, Xiaomi Group issued an announcement announcing that,Lu Weibing was promoted to the president of the group and continued to serve as the president of the international business department of the group.Effective December 30, 2022.

Specific announcement content:

Mr. Lu Weibing was promoted to the president of the group, and continued to serve as the president of the international business department of the group, while managing the mobile phone department, ecological chain department, major appliance department, China region, and India region of the group;

Mr. Wang Xiaoyan was promoted to Vice President of the Group and concurrently served as President of the Group in China;

Mr. Qu Heng was promoted to the vice president of the group, concurrently as the chairman of the technology committee of the group, and managed the quality committee and procurement committee of the group;

Mr. Ma Ji was promoted to Vice President of the Group and concurrently served as General Manager of the Internet Business Department of the Group.

It is understood that not long ago, Lei Jun issued an internal letter saying,The current president of Xiaomi, Wang Xiang, will usher in a long-planned retirement.He will officially step down as the president of the group on December 30, 2022. At the same time, he will continue to serve the company as a senior consultant. After careful discussion and negotiation by the company’s partner committee, it was decided to promote Lu Weibing as the new group president, who will officially succeed on December 30.

According to Xiaomi’s official website, Lu Weibing joined Xiaomi Group in January 2019 and led the team to release a variety of hardware products.The sales volume of a single product has reached new highs, and the three mobile phones have been shortlisted for the top ten best-selling models in the world.

In November 2019, he served as the president of the China region. Relying on years of experience and judgment in the market, he led the team to sort out the strategic goals, clarify the business direction, and achieved excellent results. In August 2020, promoted to partner of Xiaomi Group. In March 2021, he will concurrently serve as the President of the International Department.