Moderator: On January 30, the autonomous region’s party committee and government held a meeting to promote the region’s economic work in the first quarter. The meeting emphasized the importance of emphasizing effectiveness, hard work, and implementation, so as to ensure a good start and lay a solid foundation for the completion of the annual goal . Please introduce the group’s work deployment and major initiatives in “running the first baton well”.

Wang Xiangjun:Guangxi Financing Guarantee Group, as a government financing guarantee institution, mainly serves the majority of small and micro enterprises and the main body of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”. In order to implement the spirit of the central economic work conference and the first quarter economic work conference of the whole region, we have issued a work plan of “increasing speed in the first quarter and doing everything possible to get a good start” on the basis of adhering to the principle of “small amount, decentralization, and inclusiveness”. The overall idea of ​​”seeking progress while maintaining a stable scale, significant growth in the number of households, and obvious optimization of the structure” actively innovates products, increases the proportion of pure credit business, strengthens cooperation between the government and banks, explores new business growth points, and spares no effort to accelerate business launch. Improve the coverage of guarantees, so that small and micro enterprises with financing needs and “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” entities will live up to the spring and win the first quarter, and win the initiative throughout the year with a stable, good and good start in the first quarter.

Our main measures include: first, strengthen product innovation and model innovation, and strive to launch direct insurance business products in the fields of transportation and logistics, county area revitalization, etc. in the first quarter, and achieve breakthroughs in joint insurance and reinsurance business models; Guarantee requirements, giving priority to providing guarantees and credit enhancement for small and micro enterprises with loan credit records and insufficient effective collateral, but with marketable products, promising projects, and competitive technology and “three rural” entities; the third is to optimize business processes and improve Approval efficiency, and strive to complete the approval of re-guarantee projects of 10 million yuan and below and direct insurance projects of 1 million yuan and below within 3 working days.

Moderator: The high-quality development of Guangxi has come and the momentum has come. At the beginning, we increased our strength and started to speed up. How did the group contribute to Guangxi’s steady and successful start in the first quarter? Please briefly introduce the main achievements and work highlights.

Wang Xiangjun:As of the end of January this year, Guangxi Financing Guarantee Group had added a guarantee amount of 3.273 billion yuan and 2,403 new guarantee accounts. The average amount of newly added guarantees per household is 1.36 million yuan, a decrease of 370,000 yuan compared with last year, and it is advancing in accordance with the general idea of ​​”seeking progress while maintaining a stable scale, significant growth in the number of households, and obvious optimization of the structure”.

Among them, in order to implement the autonomous region’s party committee and government’s strategic deployment of industrial strength and innovation-driven development, and to alleviate the difficulty and high cost of financing for market players in the field of industrial science and technology innovation, on January 20 this year, we newly established Guangxi Guangtan Industrial Innovation Financing Co., Ltd. Guarantee Co., Ltd. mainly serves enterprises in the industrial and technological fields in our region, and improves the support efficiency of government financing guarantees for the real economy. From the establishment of the company on January 20 to January 31, Guangdan Gongchuang Co., Ltd. obtained the cooperation credit of Everbright Bank and Guilin Bank within 4 working days, and simultaneously promoted the implementation of 3 guaranteed loans totaling 6 million yuan, realizing the establishment of the company Immediately the first batch of business landed a good start. By the end of January, the Group supported a total of 390 customers in industrial revitalization and technological revitalization, with a guarantee amount of 1.124 billion yuan.

