On December 30, Wang Qiang, a trader of the fund company, completed the last transaction in 2022. Despite the unsatisfactory performance of A-shares in 2022, the public offering fund industry is still showing resilience amidst the vicissitudes of life, ushering in breakthroughs in scale and volume amidst the ups and downs of the overall market. The “Wanji Era” is coming quietly. How the public offering fund industry can achieve its own high-quality leapfrog development in coordination with the real economy has become a topic of the times for the industry.

In 2023, the public offering fund industry will actively focus on the country’s major strategic development direction, forge a strong development engine with inexhaustible business and product innovation, and contribute an indispensable backbone to increasing the proportion of direct financing and serving the development of the real economy. A new journey of quality development.

The industry is booming

In 2022, the number of public offering fund products will exceed 10,000 within the year, and the scale and volume of the industry will increase, showing a momentum of vigorous development.

Under the market pattern in 2022, compared with the end of 2021, the latest three-year and five-year active equity fund top 20 lists have undergone a “big change”, and champion funds have “changed owners” one after another. However, in the medium and long term, the income of public funds is still considerable.

In the past ten years, the best public funds have made a huge profit of 863%, and 7-fold bases, 6-fold bases, and 5-fold bases have emerged. Specifically, as of December 29, 2022, Wind data shows that in the past ten years, the average return rate of 1,120 public offering funds with statistics has reached 138%. Among them, there are 555 double funds, accounting for nearly 50%, and more than 100 funds have returned more than 300% in the past ten years.

Focus on long-term performance, focus on fundamental research, and maintain a cautious attitude towards market hotspots; optimize corporate governance structure… This is the “password” forged by Chang Niu Ji that the reporter of China Securities News learned during the interview.

“However, from the perspective of product structure, the phenomenon of homogenization of more than 10,000 fund products is still relatively serious, and the scale of equity funds is still relatively small. There is a certain imbalance in structure and scale, and continuous optimization is still needed.” A senior person in the fund industry said that judging from the current situation, the speed of new fund issuance is still much higher than the speed of liquidation. While the number of funds continues to grow, public funds need to correctly handle scale and quality, development and stability, efficiency and fairness, and high growth. To further improve the issuance and exit mechanism, optimize the assessment and evaluation standards, and achieve effective expansion and growth in quantity, it is necessary to seek high-quality development. Fund companies should improve their core capabilities in investment research, strengthen the systematic, long-term and platform-based construction of investment research teams, improve the cultivation of investment research echelons, do a good job in the accumulation and inheritance of investment research capabilities, and establish a scientific and long-term assessment mechanism… Practically achieve the same improvement and progress between the development of the industry and the interests of investors.

Innovation “acceleration”

In 2022, the management scale of public fund managers once reached 27.29 trillion yuan during the year, setting a new record. The picture of public fund innovation is gradually unfolding, and innovative products continue to flow.

In April 2022, the “Opinions on Accelerating the High-quality Development of the Public Fund Industry” was released. The “Opinions” proposes to actively encourage product and business integrity and innovation, and encourage fund managers to meet residents’ wealth management needs as a starting point, on the premise that risks are measurable and controllable, and investors are effectively protected. The ability of public funds to serve the real economy.

In 2022, innovative products in the public offering fund industry will continue to be launched. Among them, the ETF market continues to expand, and index products focus on improving the content of “hard technology” and increasing support for the real economy, such as hard technology ETFs, enhanced strategy ETFs, and the 50-component index base of the Beijing Stock Exchange, which not only further improves the domestic financial products. Maps, and provide investors with richer tools for asset allocation.

In 2022, the personal pension system will be officially implemented, and the public fund industry will add exclusive Y-type fund shares for personal pension investment, and the industry will officially usher in the “Y” era of pension investment. The public offering industry practiced inclusive finance with 129 pension target funds, becoming a powerful builder of the third pillar of pensions.

The development pattern of fixed income products has taken on a new look. Monetary funds, “fixed income +” and other products have ushered in new regulations, and many fund companies have reported the first batch of bond funds that adopt the hybrid valuation method. The “Interim Regulations on the Supervision of Important Money Market Funds (Draft for Comment)” “prepare for a rainy day” clarifies the definition and evaluation of important money market funds, as well as the risk control mechanism. “Fixed income +” products are traceable to the source, the convertible bond assets in the portfolio are included in the scope of equity investment, and the ratio of product equity assets is clearly defined. Compared with funds that are fully valued by the amortized cost method, bond funds with mixed valuations are more flexible and can adapt to diverse market environments.

Public offering REITs, interbank certificates of deposit index funds and other public offering innovative products will frequently explode in 2022, which is particularly “eye-catching”. In May 2022, the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges issued guidelines for the expansion of REITs. The expansion of public offering REITs is advancing rapidly. At the same time, the offline subscription multiple of many public offering REITs exceeds 100, and investors are enthusiastic. According to industry insiders, the original owners of public offering REITs are industry leaders in specific regions or fields, and their accumulated asset reserves for several years will open up a reasonable imagination for future REITs expansion and growth. In addition, the regular issuance of public REITs has become the main line of the year and is expected to continue until 2023. In 2023, my country’s public offering REITs market will usher in a new development pattern driven by two wheels of initial offering and expansion.

“Public offering fund products are the starting point for effectively connecting the real economy and public investors, and play the role of a bridge. For this reason, we must continue to explore and innovate in product layout.” Liu Xiaoyan, general manager of E Fund, said that on the one hand, actively focus on major national Strategic development direction layout products, grasp the opportunities of the times brought about by the transformation and upgrading of economic structure and high-quality development; on the other hand, actively develop fund products suitable for long-term investment of personal pensions, and serve the construction of a multi-level and multi-pillar pension insurance system; Increase the research and development of solution products, explore the research and development of low-volatility innovative fund products, and strive to createcommon peopleA clear, understandable, and easy-to-operate fund product line that meets diversified and multi-level financial management needs.

Enhance Christians’ sense of gain

Under the tide of the big era of residents’ wealth management, public funds stand on the cusp of high-quality development.

In the past ten years, the changes in the holdings of public funds have depicted a picture of China‘s economic and industrial changes. While realizing the synergy with the real economy, the public fund industry has achieved its own leapfrog development.

From the end of 2020,CATL、Luxshare Precision、LONGi Green EnergyAnd other manufacturing stocks “turned out” among the top ten heavy holdings of public funds. By the first half of 2022, individual stocks in the new energy industry will account for “half” of the top ten heavyweight stocks of active equity funds. This scene is in stark contrast to the scene of financial real estate “acting on stage” among the heavy holdings of public funds ten years ago.

“Through the professional investment research process, guide the flow of social funds and participate in the economic fields that have the most room for growth and are most in line with the country’s long-term development, while helping the development of the real industry, it also allows investors to fully benefit from the long-term development of the country’s economy. income.” Jing Lei, general manager of Harvest Fund, told reporters.

Looking forward to the future, in the high-quality development stage of my country’s economy, the public offering fund industry, as the backbone of the capital market and an important support for residents’ wealth management, will shoulder the important mission of promoting industrial upgrading and supporting the real economy. High-quality development will also become the only way for the industry to develop steadily and long-term.

Dou Yuming, chairman of China Europe Fund, believes that the public offering fund industry should always resonate with economic development, convert funds into capital, invest in green and low-carbon industries, and further promote the energy revolution; invest in specialized, special and new key areas, and support core technology battles; layout The construction of a socialized pension system actively responds to the aging population.

Jing Lei said that in the process of investment and research, the company adheres to long-termism, pays attention to technological innovation, helps direct financing, promotes the country’s strategic transformation and the optimization and upgrading of industrial structure, strengthens ESG research and investment, and promotes the quality of listed companies to go deeper. The level and wider dimension of the capital market will be improved, so as to further promote the high-quality development of the capital market and provide support.

“It is necessary to provide investors with public offering products that are highly recognizable, stable in style, favored by customers, and truly allow investors to make money.” The person in charge of the Bank of Communications Schroeder Fund believes that in terms of industry development, public offering funds play an important role. The “connection point” between a professional asset management institution and investors is fund products. It is necessary to continuously refine product recognition, enhance the sense of gain of the foundation, and fundamentally solve the pain point of “the fund makes money, but the foundation does not make money”.